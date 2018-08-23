Market Live: Rangebound trade continues on D-Street, Sensex trades flat; pharma up

Buzzing: Shares of Granules India gained 4.7 percent as company received USFDA (US Food & Drug Administration) approval for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by company for Ranitidine Tablets USP, 150 mg and 150 mg Cool Mint (OTC).

The approved ANDA is the bioequivalent to reference listed drug (RLD) of maximum strength Zantac Tablets, 150 mg, of Sanofi-aventis US LLC.

The company is intend to commercialise this product shortly.