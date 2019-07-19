Market Live: Sensex rebounds 100 pts, Nifty back above 11,600 as Asia strong on Fed rate hope

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 19, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Asia Update
JSW Steel said it would invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish & expand Tinplate unit at Tarapaur, Maharashtra.
Nifty Back Above 11,600:
Benchmark indices started off trade on a positive note with the Sensex rising 106.09 points to 39,003.55 and the Nifty50 climbing 34.10 points to 11,631 following strong trade in other Asian markets on hope of more easing from Federal Reserve in upcoming policy meeting.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one can buy Wipro with target at Rs 280 and stop loss at Rs 267 and sell Canara Bank with target at Rs 260 and stop loss at Rs 273.
ACC Likely to Start on Positive Note After Q2 Earnings
Net profit in quarter ended June 2019 grew by 39.5 percent to Rs 455.7 crore and revenue increased 7.8 percent to Rs 4,149.8 crore compared to year-ago period.
HUDCO in Focus
"Committee of board of directors approved the issue/ allotment of bonds in the nature of debentures of Rs 1,250 crore on private placement basis," company said in its BSE filing.
Market Headstart: Nifty50 seen opening higher; 3 stocks which could give 5-10% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a higher opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 41 points or 0.35 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,643-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market Outlook
"Indian markets are expected to open in the green on the back of positive global cues. Going ahead, key monitorable for the markets include earnings traction and global news flows," ICICI Direct said.
Domestic markets ended lower tracking tepid global cues on July 18. US markets ended the volatile session flat amid optimism relating to expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Rupee Opening:
The Indian rupee opened strong at 68.75 against the US dollar, rising 20 paise compared to Thursday's close of 68.95 a dollar on hope of Federal Reserve's interest rate in upcoming policy meeting.
Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Important support for Nifty50 is seen around the 11,500 levels
If Nifty fails to regain 11,720 in the coming week, it may trigger further selling pressure. Important support for Nifty50 is seen around the 11500 zone.
Market pre-Opening
Benchmark indices were trading higher in pre-opening with the BSE Sensex rising 217.53 points to 39,114.99 and the Nifty50 climbing 36.90 points to 11,633.80.