Market Live: Indices at day's high; Nifty above 11,950, Sensex gains 350 points

Natco Pharma settles patent litigation in US market: The company has reached a settlement agreement with Onyx Therapeutics, Inc. on patent litigation related to generic versions of 10mg, 30mg and 60mg of Kyprolis.
May 30, 02:31 PM (IST)
May 30, 02:21 PM (IST)
Talwalkars Better value Fitness Q4:
Net profit was down 11% at Rs 22 crore versus Rs 24.7 crore, revenue was down at Rs 75.3 crore versus Rs 76.5 crore.
Operating profit or EBITDA down 29.9% at Rs 36.7 crore and margin was at 48.7 percent.
May 30, 02:06 PM (IST)
Rupee update: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.84 per dollar versus previous close 69.83.
May 30, 01:57 PM (IST)
CL Educate Q4: Net loss at Rs 1.1 crore against loss of Rs 2.4 crore, revenue down 1% at Rs 40.3 crore versus Rs 40.7 crore, YoY.
May 30, 01:44 PM (IST)
Vaibhav Global approves buyback: Vaibhav Global approved a proposal to buyback its own fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 from the equity shareholders of the company for a price not exceeding Rs 1,000 per equity share.
May 30, 01:38 PM (IST)
TTK Healthcare Q4 result: Net profit down 38.1% at Rs 5 crore versus Rs 8 crore, revenue down 3.8% at Rs 139.6 crore versus Rs 145.1 crore, YoY.
May 30, 01:29 PM (IST)
May 30, 01:19 PM (IST)
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading near the day's high level with Nifty hit 11,950 level.
At 13:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 339.30 points at 39,841.35, while Nifty is up 86.90 points at 11,948. About 1128 shares have advanced, 1171 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
May 30, 01:13 PM (IST)
Cox & Kings to open a new hotel in Cologne: Cox & Kings owned MEININGER Hotels has signed an agreement to open a new hotel in Cologne. The hotel will open in the fall of 2022.
CLSA said M&M's operational outlook has deteriorated, led by weakening tractor industry demand and a sharp fall in legacy SUV volumes eating into the benefit of new launches. Its higher exposure to diesel also makes it more vulnerable to upcoming emission norms.
The global brokerage downgraded the stock from buy to underperform and cut target price from Rs 850 to Rs 690.
Tata Power to develop 100 MW solar project: Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has received a letter of award (LOA) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to develop a 100 MW solar project in Raghanesda Solar Park of Gujarat.
May 30, 11:10 AM (IST)
Crude update: Oil prices rose on Thursday after a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories, although concerns that the US-China trade war will trigger an economic downturn kept a lid on gains.
Manpasand Beverages locked at 10% lower circuit: Shares of Manpasand Beverages plummeted 10 percent, hitting another 52-week low, after the officials of the company arrested for GST fraud were reportedly denied bail.
Market Update:Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty above 11,900 level.
At 10:31 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 228.45 points or 0.58% at 39730.50, and the Nifty up 57.90 points or 0.49% at 11919. About 1132 shares have advanced, 809 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.
May 30, 10:27 AM (IST)
Manpasand Beverages Under Pressure for Fourth Day in a Row
Shares of Manpasand Beverages plummeted 10 percent intraday, hitting another 52-week low, after the officials of the company arrested for GST fraud were reportedly denied bail.
According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the company's Managing Director Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and the Chief Financial Officer Paresh Thakkar, who were arrested following a raid by the CGST Commissionerate Vadodara-II sleuths on May 23, have been denied bail.
On May 23, the CGST Commissionerate conducted multi-locational searches across various premises of Manpasand Beverages.
