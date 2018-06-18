Market Live: Nifty volatile, Auto index outperforms; Infosys, HDFC twins dip

Brokerage View: Credit Suisse has maintained its Outperform call on Larsen & Toubro, the engineering and construction major, due to strong domestic inflows.

"More than half the orders are coming from state government entities now. Private sector ordering still continues to be low in single digits while the company has had no orders from the Middle East in FY19 as yet," the research house said.

The global brokerage firm sees an uptick in margin on operating leverage & pricing power. "Valuations still look reasonable at 18x FY20e consolidated EPC and investment cycle is building up & can add upside visibility."