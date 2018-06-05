Market Live: Pre opening suggests Nifty to open marginally higher

The Nifty50 is expected to open lower on Tuesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 67 points lower at 10,628 on Monday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 20.5 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,593-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street’s three major indexes rose on Monday, led by a rally in tech stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record closing high as investors bet on a continuation of strong economic growth, while falling oil prices weighed on the energy sector, said a Reuters report.

Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as the markets took a breather after the previous day’s rally, although tech-inspired Wall Street gains helped limit the losses, with investor focus moving away from trade concerns and back to benign economic fundamentals, it said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 percent after surging 1.4 percent the previous day. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 percent and South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.3 percent.