Market Live: Pre opening suggests Nifty to open marginally higher

Jun 05, 2018 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pre-opening: The benchmark indices are flat in the pre opening, following mixed global cues. The Sensex up 16.35 points at 35028.24, and the Nifty up 2.20 points at 10630.70.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened higher at 67.07 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 67.11.
Rupee consolidated in a narrow range ahead of the important RBI policy meeting outcome that will be released tomorrow. The three-day policy meeting began yesterday; expectation is that the central bank could hold rates but at the same time could change its stance from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Hawkish’. Market participants will also be keeping an eye on inflation outlook especially after the recent rally in global crude oil prices, said Motilal Oswal.
Recent GDP number for showed India in Q4 grew at a pace of 7.7% compared to 7.2% in the previous quarter, thereby supporting the currency on lower levels.
Stocks in news:
Biocon & Mylan receive USFDA nod for biosimilar Pegfilgrastim
A penalty of Rs 7 crore has been imposed on SBI under FEMA 1999
Bajaj Corp: The company participated in an analysts' call on June 4
Weizmann Forex approves buyback of 4,36,467 equity shares at a price of Rs 702
Mahindra Holidays: IDBI Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal will meet the company's management on June 5 and June 6
Sunteck Realty approves proposal to raise RFPIs limit from 24% to 49%
Indian Hotels: Multiple investors will meet the company's management in an investors' conference on June 5.
EClerx: Emkay, JM Financial, and Matthews International Capital will meet the firm between June 5 and June 19
PNB Housing Finance raises funds by issue of NCDs
Idea Cellular gets approval to increase FDI limit in company to 100%
Vedanta pays Rs 5,300 crore for acquisition of Electrosteel Steel
Tube Investments divested its entire shareholding in TI Absolute Concepts
NIIT signs landmark Learning and Development Partnership with Pitney Bowes
Bank of India files application with NCLT for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against Khaitan Electricals
Quess Corp approve acquisition of additional 8% equity in Simpliance Technologies
GTPL Hathway's CFO Jayanta Kumar Haribandhu Pani resigns
The Nifty50 is expected to open lower on Tuesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 67 points lower at 10,628 on Monday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 20.5 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,593-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street’s three major indexes rose on Monday, led by a rally in tech stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record closing high as investors bet on a continuation of strong economic growth, while falling oil prices weighed on the energy sector, said a Reuters report.
Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as the markets took a breather after the previous day’s rally, although tech-inspired Wall Street gains helped limit the losses, with investor focus moving away from trade concerns and back to benign economic fundamentals, it said.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 percent after surging 1.4 percent the previous day. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 percent and South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.3 percent.