Market Live: Nifty surpasses 11,400 in pre-opening, Sensex trades higher; rupee opens at 71.70/$

Sep 14, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee opens higher: The Indian rupee continues it gaining momentum on Friday as it gained 49 paise in the opening trade.
It opened higher at 71.70 per dollar versus 72.19 Wednesday.
Technically, now USD-INR is getting support at 71.775 and below same could see a test of 71.39 level, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 72.785, a move above could see prices testing 73.41, according to LKP currency report.
Market at pre-open: Equity benchmarks are likely to have a good start on this Friday morning, with pre-opening rates indicating an upbeat move. The Nifty has zoomed past 11,400, while the Sensex is up almost 200 points.
The Indian rupee has opened at a one-week high and opened at 71.70 per US dollar.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 199.22 points or 0.53% at 37917.18, and the Nifty up 73.20 points or 0.64% at 11443.10.
Fuel prices rise again: Petrol up 28 paise at Rs 88.67/litre in Mumbai, Rs 81.28/litre in Delhi
Fuel prices have been on a rise since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 6-10% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 37 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,482- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog to follow all the action from the market in India and around the world.