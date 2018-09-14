Market Live: Nifty surpasses 11,400 in pre-opening, Sensex trades higher; rupee opens at 71.70/$

Rupee opens higher: The Indian rupee continues it gaining momentum on Friday as it gained 49 paise in the opening trade.

It opened higher at 71.70 per dollar versus 72.19 Wednesday.

Technically, now USD-INR is getting support at 71.775 and below same could see a test of 71.39 level, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 72.785, a move above could see prices testing 73.41, according to LKP currency report.