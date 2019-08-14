Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11K, Sensex gains 353 pts; metal stocks shine

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 14, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
KNR Constructions slips 5% post Q1 nos:
Grasim Industries Q1 net falls 68.6%:
Rupee off day's high:
Coffee Day loses 65% in 11 sessions:
Market near day's high:
SBI to divest its stake in SBI Cards & Payment Services:
J Kumar Infraprojects gains 10%:
Sensex Gains 400 pts
L&T gains 2% on plan to raise Rs 1,400 crore:
Kora Management to invest USD 125 mn in Edelweiss:
Linde India to sale South region divestment biz:
July WPI inflation lowest in 25 months:
Nifty reclaims 11,000:
NMDC gains 4% on strong Q1 numbers:
HDFC Life tanks 7%:
Ahluwalia Contracts wins contract worth Rs 168 crore:
Glenmark Pharma declines 8%:
Apollo Hospitals jumps 9%:
Bosch hits 52-week low:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends higher:
Asian markets trade higher:
IDBI Bank Q1: IDBI Bank has posted net loss of Rs 3,800 crore in the quarter ended June 2019.
The company had recorded a loss of Rs 2,410 crore in a year ago period.
The net interest income (NII) of the company was down 11.1 percent at Rs 1,458 crore against Rs 1,639 crore.
Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking:
The Indian equity benchmark indices rebounded in Wednesday’s session and ended positive amid supportive global cues. The Nifty index opened in the green and traded with positive bias throughout the session, touching an intra-day high of 11,078, before closing up 1% at 11,029 levels. Amongst the broader market indices, BSE Midcap and Smallcap ended higher by 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. Barring Healthcare, which witnessed selling pressure, all the other sectoral indices ended in the green with Metals, Banks, Capital Goods and Oil & Gas being the top gainers, up 1-2.7%.
We expect the markets to remain volatile in the near term and maintain our cautious stance. Further, in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers as well as end of earnings season, investors will take cues from global developments. Market participants would keep a watch on movement of crude oil price and rupee/dollar. Besides positive progress on US-China trade talks would boost investor’s sentiments. Given the uncertainty, we advise investors and traders to maintain stock specific approach and avoid risky trades.
Market close: Benchmark indices ended higher but off day's high on August 14 with Nifty finished above 11,000 level helped by the metal, infra and banking stocks.
At close, the Sensex was up 353.37 points at 37,311.53, while Nifty was up 103.50 points at 11,029.40. About 1297 shares have advanced, 1148 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.
UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Zee Entertainment were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Coal India.
On the sectoral front, the buying was seen in the metal (up 2.3 percent), infra (up 1.6 percent) followed by banks, FMCG, energy and IT, while pharma stocks remained under pressure. BSE Midcap index was up 0.8 percent and smallcap index was up 0.4 percent.
Finolex Cables Q1: Consolidated net profit fell 17.4 percent at Rs 96.9 crore against Rs 117.3 crore, while revenue was up 2.1 percent at Rs 807.7 crore against Rs 791.2 crore, YoY.
Buzzing: The shares of KNR Constructions slipped 5 percent on August 14 after company's consolidated net profit declined 40.8 percent at Rs 42.9 crore against Rs 72.4 crore, and revenue was down 10.3 percent at Rs 530.7 crore versus Rs 591.9 crore, YoY.
JSPL post Q1 loss at Rs 87.4 cr, revenue grows marginally
Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 2.9 percent to Rs 9,945.6 crore compared to the previous year, with crude steel production rising 12 percent YoY and steel sales increasing 14 percent YoY
Grasim Industries Q1 net falls 68.6%: The company has reported 68.6 percent fall in its Q1 standalone net profit at Rs 201.7 crore on one-time loss of Rs 290 crore on impairment in value of investment in payment bank.
Revenue of the company was up 4.4 percent at Rs 5,000.6 crore against Rs 4,789.2 crore.
Rupee off day's high: The Indian rupee has erased some of its intraday gains but trading higher by 12 paise at 71.28 per dollar against previous close 71.40.
D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL, Tata Steel; Motherson Sumi up 3%, RIL most active
928 stocks advanced and 806 declined while 361 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1238 stocks advanced, 1095 declined and 143 remained unchanged.
Nectar Lifesciences Q1: Consolidated net profit at Rs 13.7 crore against Rs 13.3 crore, revenue was up 7.9 percent at Rs 573 crore versus Rs 531 crore, YoY.