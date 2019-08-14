Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11K, Sensex gains 353 pts; metal stocks shine

Market close: Benchmark indices ended higher but off day's high on August 14 with Nifty finished above 11,000 level helped by the metal, infra and banking stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 353.37 points at 37,311.53, while Nifty was up 103.50 points at 11,029.40. About 1297 shares have advanced, 1148 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.

UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Zee Entertainment were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Coal India.

On the sectoral front, the buying was seen in the metal (up 2.3 percent), infra (up 1.6 percent) followed by banks, FMCG, energy and IT, while pharma stocks remained under pressure. BSE Midcap index was up 0.8 percent and smallcap index was up 0.4 percent.