Market Live: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty around 10,950; mid, smallcap under pressure

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 21, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Freshtrop Fruits to mull buyback:
IOL Chemicals rises 4%:
HDIL locked at 20% lower circuit:
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets no observations from USFDA:
HCL Technologies launches delivery centre in New Zealand:
Karnataka govt withdraw extension of mining lease of NMDC:
Promoter increases stake in United Spirits:
Sun Pharma Advanced slips 3%:
Rupee opens higher:
Asian markets trade lower:
Wall Street rally ends as financial shares slide:
SGX Nifty Update:
Gold prices steady above $1,500; Fed minutes in focus
Futures are currently fully priced for a quarter-point cut in rates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the end of next year.
Shares of Riga Sugar Company locked at 5 percent lower circuit after Satya Ranjan Mallick has resigned from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from August 16, 2019.
Bond yields a one-way bet? Loosening Europe's purse strings will end trend
Economists have for years called on thrifty governments, above all eurozone powerhouse Germany, to spend more to shore up domestic growth, rather than relying on central bank policy to do the trick.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty around 10,950 level.
The Sensex is down 168.59 points at 37,159.42, while Nifty is down 59.50 points at 10957.50. About 669 shares have advanced, 1388 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
Freshtrop Fruits to mull buyback: Shares of Freshtrop Fruits surged 16 percent on August 21 after the company said it would consider buyback of equity shares on August 23.
The capital raising committee (CRC) of whole time directors of the Bank of Baroda is scheduled to be held on August 26, 2019 to consider raising of capital for the bank through issuance of basel III compliant tier II bonds/additional tier 1 bonds.
'US-China trade war, and not inverted yield curve, can lead to recession'
For an investor with a 3-year time horizon, auto stocks can be wealth creators. Market leaders in passenger vehicles, 2-wheelers and tractors are good long-term buys.
Credit rating agency CARE Ratings has re-affirmed the long term bank facilities and medium term fixed deposits at BBB with a revision in the outlook and revised the short term bank facility to A3 of GATI.
Yes Bank falls over 5% on concerns over CG Power; stock hits 52-week low
Shares of Yes Bank fell over 5 percent intraday on August 21, hitting their fresh 52-week low of Rs 67.55, following worries over the valuation of stake in Gautam Thapar's CG Power, which has been hit by allegations of financial irregularities.