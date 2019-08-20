Market Live: Indices erase gains, Nifty below 11,050; auto stocks witness buying

Live now
Aug 20, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Buzzing: Shares of Vodafone Idea fell as much as 8.84 percent intraday on August 20 after the chief executive officer Balesh Sharma stepped down. The situation was worsened by additional loss of subscribers in June.
Gold Update: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, after skidding below a key level in the previous session following an uptick in risk appetite, with investors awaiting meetings by policymakers later this week for clues on the path forward for interest rate cuts.
Top 30 stocks that fund managers bought & sold in July; do you own any?
Mutual funds net bought Rs 14,846.75 crore worth of shares last month. Their inflows into equity funds also improved to Rs 8,113 crore in July, rising nearly 6 percent from Rs 7,663 crore in June, ICICI direct said.
DHFL shares crack 8% on payment default: The company defaulted on its financial repayment obligations worth Rs 1,571 crore with regard to the issuance of bonds and commercial papers.
Benchmark indices are trading flat with negative bias with Nifty hovering around 11,000.
The Sensex is down 38.84 points at 37,363.65, while Nifty is down 27.90 points at 11,026. About 779 shares have advanced, 1421 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.
Credit Suisse takes a U-turn on RIL as co gear up to become debt free in 18 months; raises target
The brokerage factored in stronger balance sheet with debt reduction of $22 billion till FY21, and low capex intensity guidance and higher Jio valuation.
SeQuent Scientific receives EIR from USFDA: SeQuent Scientific's wholly owned subsidiary SeQuent Research has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for its state- of-the art GLP compliant, Analytical services laboratory at Bengaluru.
Credit Rating
Welspun Enterprises said it has received credit rating of 'A1+' from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited for issuance of commercial paper of Rs 300 crore.
This is the highest credit rating for short term borrowing, it added.
ICRA reaffirms rating on PNB Gilts
ICRA re-affirmed its credit rating of A1+ as assigned to Rs 500 crore commercial paper programme of PNB Gilts, citing strong degree of safety and lowest credit risk.