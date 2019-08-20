Market Live: Nifty around 11K, Sensex lower; Mahanagar Gas gains 10%, Yes Bank slips 5%

Live now
Aug 20, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Opto Circuits slips 4% on poor Q1 show:
Va Tech Wabag gains 2%:
Dollar Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Weak Listing: Sterling and Wilson Solar debuts at discount, down 9% at Rs 706
Sterling and Wilson Solar, a solar engineering solutions provider, had a weak debut on August 20 as the stock fell more than 9 percent in opening due to tepid response to IPO and weak market conditions.
Opto Circuits slips 4% on poor Q1 show: Share price of Opto Circuits India slipped more than 4 percent on August 20 on poor June quarter numbers. The company's Q1 consolidated net profit fell 16 percent at Rs 10.8 crore versus Rs 12.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
These 9 mid & smallcap stocks look attractive in a fragile market; do you own any?
Indian equity market looks fragile at this juncture as global and domestic headwinds have eroded investors' risk appetite.
Buzzing: Shares of Va Tech Wabag added more than 2 percent on August 20 after research house Nomura has maintained buy rating on the stock but cut target to Rs 445 per share from Rs 520 per share.
The research house cut FY20/21 EPS estimates by 23 percent / 22 percent to factor in slower execution.
Dollar Update: The dollar held near a three-week high on Tuesday, as expectations global economies would unleash fresh stimulus and an improvement in appetite for riskier assets lifted yields on US government bonds.
British Gas sells 98 lakh shares in Mahanagar Gas on NSE block window, reported CNBC-TV18.
Sterling and Wilson lists on Aug 20: Will it debut at premium or discount?
Experts expect a flat or a discounted listing for Sterling and Wilson when it makes its market debut on August 20.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the benchmark indices on August 20 with Nifty around 11,050.
The Sensex is up 28.28 points at 37,430.77, while Nifty is up 1.30 points at 11,055.20. About 327 shares have advanced, 356 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
Mahanagar Gas, Zee entertainment, Infosys, M&M, HDFC Bank, TCS are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include Britannia, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, IOC, Bharti Infra, Coal India , Tata Motors and ICICI Bank.
Among sectors, FMCG and metal are witnessing selling pressure, while buying seen in the auto, infra, IT and pharma. BSE midcap and smallcap are trading flat.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.51 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 71.43 yesterday.