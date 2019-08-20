Market Live: Nifty around 11K, Sensex lower; Mahanagar Gas gains 10%, Yes Bank slips 5%

Market Opens: It is a flat start for the benchmark indices on August 20 with Nifty around 11,050.

The Sensex is up 28.28 points at 37,430.77, while Nifty is up 1.30 points at 11,055.20. About 327 shares have advanced, 356 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.

Mahanagar Gas, Zee entertainment, Infosys, M&M, HDFC Bank, TCS are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include Britannia, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, IOC, Bharti Infra, Coal India , Tata Motors and ICICI Bank.

Among sectors, FMCG and metal are witnessing selling pressure, while buying seen in the auto, infra, IT and pharma. BSE midcap and smallcap are trading flat.