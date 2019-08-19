App
Markets
Aug 19, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty around 11,150; mid, smallcap stocks in focus

Except metal, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green led by the pharma, IT, bank, auto, FMCG and infra.

  • Aug 19, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched Versavo in India:

    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has launched Versavo, a biosimilar of Roche's Avastin in India, indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers (metastatic colorectal cancer, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, metastatic breast cancer and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer). 

  • Aug 19, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Pennar Industries gains nearly 11%: Share price of Pennar Industries gained nearly 11 percent on August 19 as company bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore during the months of June and July 2019 across its business verticals.

  • Aug 19, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives regulatory approval:

    The company has received regulatory approval to market a combination of its novel, patent protected and globally‐researched sodium glucose co‐transporter‐2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Remogliflozin etabonate (Remogliflozin) and Metformin Hydrochloride (Metformin) film coated tablets in India.

  • Aug 19, 12:29 PM (IST)

  • Aug 19, 12:24 PM (IST)

    In view of the sluggish demand and in order to align the production with the actual contracted demand from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs),  
    ZF Steering Gear has decided to run only single shift of production, from today, in place of regular three shifts at its factory situate at Village Vadu Budruk, Tal. Shirur, Dist Pune.

  • Aug 19, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Asia Update: Asian stocks rode a Wall Street rally on Monday and were also  cheered by a decision from China's central bank to alter the way it sets a key interest rate benchmark, a move seen by analysts as reducing borrowing costs for companies.

  • Aug 19, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Titan Company increases stake in subsidiary: The company has purchased 9,45,000 equity shares from one of the shareholders of Carat Lane Trading, a subsidiary of the company, thereby increasing its stake in Carat Lane by 2.8 percent to 72.3 percent.

  • Aug 19, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Hitech Corporation's manufacturing operations at Baddi unit has been disrupted from August 18, 2019 due to floods caused by heavy rain in the region.

  • Aug 19, 11:42 AM (IST)

    Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee is trading at day's low at 71.33 per dollar, down 19 paise against previous close 71.14.

