Market Live: Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty around 11,150; mid, smallcap stocks in focus

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 19, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched Versavo in India:
Pennar Industries gains nearly 11%:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives regulatory approval:
Asia stocks advance:
Titan Company increases stake in subsidiary:
Rupee at day's low:
Cupid wins order:
Nifty above 11,100:
Sun Pharma climbs 5% after USFDA classifies:
HCL Technologies signs MoU with Maharashtra Airport Development Company:
Kridhan Infra locked at upper circuit:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Wall Street ends higher on Friday:
Asian markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched Versavo in India:
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has launched Versavo, a biosimilar of Roche's Avastin in India, indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers (metastatic colorectal cancer, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, metastatic breast cancer and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer).
Pennar Industries gains nearly 11%: Share price of Pennar Industries gained nearly 11 percent on August 19 as company bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore during the months of June and July 2019 across its business verticals.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives regulatory approval:
The company has received regulatory approval to market a combination of its novel, patent protected and globally‐researched sodium glucose co‐transporter‐2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Remogliflozin etabonate (Remogliflozin) and Metformin Hydrochloride (Metformin) film coated tablets in India.
In view of the sluggish demand and in order to align the production with the actual contracted demand from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs),
ZF Steering Gear has decided to run only single shift of production, from today, in place of regular three shifts at its factory situate at Village Vadu Budruk, Tal. Shirur, Dist Pune.
Asia Update: Asian stocks rode a Wall Street rally on Monday and were also cheered by a decision from China's central bank to alter the way it sets a key interest rate benchmark, a move seen by analysts as reducing borrowing costs for companies.
Titan Company increases stake in subsidiary: The company has purchased 9,45,000 equity shares from one of the shareholders of Carat Lane Trading, a subsidiary of the company, thereby increasing its stake in Carat Lane by 2.8 percent to 72.3 percent.
36 stocks return over 100% in 2019, many more multibaggers in making
Warren Buffett once said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful". Most experts suggest this is the time to turn greedy
Hitech Corporation's manufacturing operations at Baddi unit has been disrupted from August 18, 2019 due to floods caused by heavy rain in the region.
Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee is trading at day's low at 71.33 per dollar, down 19 paise against previous close 71.14.