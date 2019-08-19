App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 19, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,050, Sensex gains 150 pts; Interglobe Aviation up 3%

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by the pharma, IT, bank, auto, FMCG, infra and metal.

highlights

  • Aug 19, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on August 19 with Nifty 

    The Sensex is up 206.35 points at 37,556.68, while the Nifty is up 61.80 points at 11,109.60.  About 552 shares have advanced, 197 shares declined, and 49 shares are unchanged. 

    Interglobe Aviation, Sun Pharma, Titan, Indiabulls Housing, UPL, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Lab, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hero Moto, Bharti Airtel, are some of the major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Unichem Lab, Power Grid, Zee entertainment, Asian Paints and M&M.

    All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by the pharma, IT, bank, auto, FMCG, infra and metal.

  • Aug 19, 09:11 AM (IST)

  • Aug 19, 09:07 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.17 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.14.

  • Aug 19, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 199.93 points or 0.54% at 37550.26, and the Nifty up 47.10 points or 0.43% at 11094.90.

  • Aug 19, 08:56 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Crude oil prices rose on Monday following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists, although price gains were capped by an unusually downbeat OPEC report that stoked concerns about demand growth.

  • Aug 19, 08:38 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source- CNBC-TV18:

    CLSA on Maruti Suzuki
    Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 7,200 from Rs 7,400 per share
    Cut FY20-21 EPS estimates by 8-10% 
    Higher likelihood of a rebound in PVs

    BNP Paribas on Repco Home
    Buy rating, target at Rs 556 per share
    Seasonal weakness in asset quality
    Delivery on FY20 loan growth & GNPA target remains key

    Morgan Stanley on JSPL 
    Overweight call, target at Rs 188 per share
    Management reiterated its fy20 volume guidance of 6.5 mt
    Co expects to achieve reasonably good EBITDA/t despite lower realisations
    Co is focused on deleveraging its balance sheet

    Morgan Stanley on Glenmark Pharma
    Equal-weight rating, target cut to Rs 394 from Rs 615 per share
    Near-term business outlook modest 
    Balance sheet appears stretched
    Prospects for unlocking value in IP pipeline seem distant

    Nomura on Ujjivan Financial
    Applying 50% holdco discount to the listed entity 
    In our base case, assume 40% holdco discount to arrive at Rs 270 per share
    Estimate the fair value for the bank at Rs 37-39 per share

    Edelweiss on Ujjivan Financial
    Advise investors to hold on to stock till clarity on USFB IPO pricing emerges
    Have a positive business outlook on Ujjivan Small Fin Bank
    Listing of USFB will mean dilution & Holdco discount for existing shareholder

    Citi
    Earnings miss big in Q1 across most sectors  
    BSE-100 earnings declined 1% YoY in Q1
    Nifty/Sensex earnings rose 3%/13% YoY, missing estimates by 4%/10% respectively)
    Nifty FY20 earnings growth expectation stands at 16% YoY
    Cut Sensex target to 39,000 from 39,600 

    ICICI Securities
    Earnings downgrade continue albeit at a slow pace
    Q1FY20 Nifty50 FF sales/EBITDA/ PAT grew 5.5%/-2.5%/8.8% respectively
    Growth in PAT largely driven by favourable base of corporate lenders 
    Ex-financial PAT declined 8.9% YoY

    Antique
    Indian equities has seen a massive earnings downgrade 
    Nifty 50 EPS downgraded by 5.6% for FY20 & 3.6% for FY21
    Overall, net profit growth momentum has significantly weakened in Q1
    Ex-financials Nifty net profit growth declined by 13.1% 

    CLSA 
    Earnings downgraded across the board
    Our coverage universe pre-ex earnings growth at 5-qtr low of 0.2%
    Ex-PSU oil sector, our coverage pre-ex earnings up 15%
    Ex- oil & gas, metals & financials, CLSA universe pre-ex profit down 1%
    Earnings downgrades (55%) nearly thrice of the upgrades (19%)

    Motilal Oswal
    Earnings downgrade risks elevated
    Nifty EPS cut by 4%; downgrade/upgrade ratio weakens to 3x
    Expect Nifty EPS to grow 16.4% in FY20 & 19.7% in FY21
    Ex-financials, Nifty profits are expected to stay flat YoY

  • Aug 19, 08:12 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends higher on Friday: US stocks rebounded on Friday as an ebbing bond rally and news of potential German economic stimulus brought buyers back to the equities market, closing the book on a tumultuous week.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.