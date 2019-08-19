Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,050, Sensex gains 150 pts; Interglobe Aviation up 3%

Live now
Aug 19, 2019
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on August 19 with Nifty
The Sensex is up 206.35 points at 37,556.68, while the Nifty is up 61.80 points at 11,109.60. About 552 shares have advanced, 197 shares declined, and 49 shares are unchanged.
Interglobe Aviation, Sun Pharma, Titan, Indiabulls Housing, UPL, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Lab, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hero Moto, Bharti Airtel, are some of the major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Unichem Lab, Power Grid, Zee entertainment, Asian Paints and M&M.
All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by the pharma, IT, bank, auto, FMCG, infra and metal.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.17 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.14.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 199.93 points or 0.54% at 37550.26, and the Nifty up 47.10 points or 0.43% at 11094.90.
Crude Update: Crude oil prices rose on Monday following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists, although price gains were capped by an unusually downbeat OPEC report that stoked concerns about demand growth.
Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial will list its equity shares on bourses on August 19 after receiving a tepid response to the initial public offering.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 25 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,079-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source- CNBC-TV18:
CLSA on Maruti Suzuki
Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 7,200 from Rs 7,400 per share
Cut FY20-21 EPS estimates by 8-10%
Higher likelihood of a rebound in PVs
BNP Paribas on Repco Home
Buy rating, target at Rs 556 per share
Seasonal weakness in asset quality
Delivery on FY20 loan growth & GNPA target remains key
Morgan Stanley on JSPL
Overweight call, target at Rs 188 per share
Management reiterated its fy20 volume guidance of 6.5 mt
Co expects to achieve reasonably good EBITDA/t despite lower realisations
Co is focused on deleveraging its balance sheet
Morgan Stanley on Glenmark Pharma
Equal-weight rating, target cut to Rs 394 from Rs 615 per share
Near-term business outlook modest
Balance sheet appears stretched
Prospects for unlocking value in IP pipeline seem distant
Nomura on Ujjivan Financial
Applying 50% holdco discount to the listed entity
In our base case, assume 40% holdco discount to arrive at Rs 270 per share
Estimate the fair value for the bank at Rs 37-39 per share
Edelweiss on Ujjivan Financial
Advise investors to hold on to stock till clarity on USFB IPO pricing emerges
Have a positive business outlook on Ujjivan Small Fin Bank
Listing of USFB will mean dilution & Holdco discount for existing shareholder
Citi
Earnings miss big in Q1 across most sectors
BSE-100 earnings declined 1% YoY in Q1
Nifty/Sensex earnings rose 3%/13% YoY, missing estimates by 4%/10% respectively)
Nifty FY20 earnings growth expectation stands at 16% YoY
Cut Sensex target to 39,000 from 39,600
ICICI Securities
Earnings downgrade continue albeit at a slow pace
Q1FY20 Nifty50 FF sales/EBITDA/ PAT grew 5.5%/-2.5%/8.8% respectively
Growth in PAT largely driven by favourable base of corporate lenders
Ex-financial PAT declined 8.9% YoY
Antique
Indian equities has seen a massive earnings downgrade
Nifty 50 EPS downgraded by 5.6% for FY20 & 3.6% for FY21
Overall, net profit growth momentum has significantly weakened in Q1
Ex-financials Nifty net profit growth declined by 13.1%
CLSA
Earnings downgraded across the board
Our coverage universe pre-ex earnings growth at 5-qtr low of 0.2%
Ex-PSU oil sector, our coverage pre-ex earnings up 15%
Ex- oil & gas, metals & financials, CLSA universe pre-ex profit down 1%
Earnings downgrades (55%) nearly thrice of the upgrades (19%)
Motilal Oswal
Earnings downgrade risks elevated
Nifty EPS cut by 4%; downgrade/upgrade ratio weakens to 3x
Expect Nifty EPS to grow 16.4% in FY20 & 19.7% in FY21
Ex-financials, Nifty profits are expected to stay flat YoY
Wall Street ends higher on Friday: US stocks rebounded on Friday as an ebbing bond rally and news of potential German economic stimulus brought buyers back to the equities market, closing the book on a tumultuous week.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.23 percent loss or 25 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,079-level on the Singaporean Exchange.