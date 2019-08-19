Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,050, Sensex gains 150 pts; Interglobe Aviation up 3%

Brokerages View: Source- CNBC-TV18:

CLSA on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 7,200 from Rs 7,400 per share

Cut FY20-21 EPS estimates by 8-10%

Higher likelihood of a rebound in PVs

BNP Paribas on Repco Home

Buy rating, target at Rs 556 per share

Seasonal weakness in asset quality

Delivery on FY20 loan growth & GNPA target remains key

Morgan Stanley on JSPL

Overweight call, target at Rs 188 per share

Management reiterated its fy20 volume guidance of 6.5 mt

Co expects to achieve reasonably good EBITDA/t despite lower realisations

Co is focused on deleveraging its balance sheet

Morgan Stanley on Glenmark Pharma

Equal-weight rating, target cut to Rs 394 from Rs 615 per share

Near-term business outlook modest

Balance sheet appears stretched

Prospects for unlocking value in IP pipeline seem distant

Nomura on Ujjivan Financial

Applying 50% holdco discount to the listed entity

In our base case, assume 40% holdco discount to arrive at Rs 270 per share

Estimate the fair value for the bank at Rs 37-39 per share

Edelweiss on Ujjivan Financial

Advise investors to hold on to stock till clarity on USFB IPO pricing emerges

Have a positive business outlook on Ujjivan Small Fin Bank

Listing of USFB will mean dilution & Holdco discount for existing shareholder

Citi

Earnings miss big in Q1 across most sectors

BSE-100 earnings declined 1% YoY in Q1

Nifty/Sensex earnings rose 3%/13% YoY, missing estimates by 4%/10% respectively)

Nifty FY20 earnings growth expectation stands at 16% YoY

Cut Sensex target to 39,000 from 39,600

ICICI Securities

Earnings downgrade continue albeit at a slow pace

Q1FY20 Nifty50 FF sales/EBITDA/ PAT grew 5.5%/-2.5%/8.8% respectively

Growth in PAT largely driven by favourable base of corporate lenders

Ex-financial PAT declined 8.9% YoY

Antique

Indian equities has seen a massive earnings downgrade

Nifty 50 EPS downgraded by 5.6% for FY20 & 3.6% for FY21

Overall, net profit growth momentum has significantly weakened in Q1

Ex-financials Nifty net profit growth declined by 13.1%

CLSA

Earnings downgraded across the board

Our coverage universe pre-ex earnings growth at 5-qtr low of 0.2%

Ex-PSU oil sector, our coverage pre-ex earnings up 15%

Ex- oil & gas, metals & financials, CLSA universe pre-ex profit down 1%

Earnings downgrades (55%) nearly thrice of the upgrades (19%)

Motilal Oswal

Earnings downgrade risks elevated

Nifty EPS cut by 4%; downgrade/upgrade ratio weakens to 3x

Expect Nifty EPS to grow 16.4% in FY20 & 19.7% in FY21

Ex-financials, Nifty profits are expected to stay flat YoY