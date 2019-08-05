App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 05, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 10,800 after slipping below this level for the 1st time since Feb 27

At close, the Sensex was down 418.38 points at 36,699.84, while Nifty was down 134.80 points at 10,862.60.

highlights

  • Aug 05, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Market Close: Indian indices ended on negative note but off day's low on August 5 amid government decided to withdraw Article 370 from J&K.

    Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with a legislature, while Ladakh region will be a Union Territory without a legislature, according to the government's plan for J&K, said Amit Shah.

    At close, the Sensex was down 418.38 points at 36,699.84, while Nifty was down 134.80 points at 10,862.60. About 742 shares have advanced, 1659 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged. 

    Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Yes Bank, UPL, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industries.

    Among sectors, except IT other indices are ended in the red led by energy (down 2.7 percent) followed by metal, bank, auto, FMCG, infra and pharma. BSE Smallcap and Midcap index down over 1 percent.

  • Aug 05, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Nesco Q1 result: Consolidated net profit up 3% at Rs 37.9 crore agaisnt Rs 36.8 crore, revenue up 3% at Rs 78.3 crore versus Rs 76 crore, YoY.

  • Aug 05, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: Rupee is trading lower by 92 paise at 70.51 per dollar against Friday's close 69.59 per dollar.

  • Aug 05, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Gold hits six-year high: Gold prices jumped more than 1% to their highest in more than six years on Monday, as the escalating trade war between the United States and China along with global growth worries drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

  • Aug 05, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Rupee Slumps

  • Aug 05, 02:56 PM (IST)

    Indian Bank Q1 result: The Q1 net profit rose 74.6 percent at Rs 365.4 crore against Rs 209.3 crore, net interest income (NII) fell at Rs 1,785.5 crore versus Rs 1,807 crore, YoY.

    Gross NPA at 7.33 percent and net NPA at 3.84 percent, QoQ.

  • Aug 05, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Dwarikesh Sugar Q1: Net profit was down 35.2 percent at Rs 19.9 crore against Rs 30.7 crore, revenue was up at Rs 379 crore versus RS 376.4 crore, YoY.    

  • Aug 05, 02:21 PM (IST)

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.