Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 10,800 after slipping below this level for the 1st time since Feb 27

Market Close: Indian indices ended on negative note but off day's low on August 5 amid government decided to withdraw Article 370 from J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with a legislature, while Ladakh region will be a Union Territory without a legislature, according to the government's plan for J&K, said Amit Shah.

At close, the Sensex was down 418.38 points at 36,699.84, while Nifty was down 134.80 points at 10,862.60. About 742 shares have advanced, 1659 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Yes Bank, UPL, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industries.

Among sectors, except IT other indices are ended in the red led by energy (down 2.7 percent) followed by metal, bank, auto, FMCG, infra and pharma. BSE Smallcap and Midcap index down over 1 percent.