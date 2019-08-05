Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 10,800 after slipping below this level for the 1st time since Feb 27

Live now
Aug 05, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jammu & Kashmir crisis LIVE updates: Article 370 will be scrapped, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
Market Close: Indian indices ended on negative note but off day's low on August 5 amid government decided to withdraw Article 370 from J&K.
Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with a legislature, while Ladakh region will be a Union Territory without a legislature, according to the government's plan for J&K, said Amit Shah.
At close, the Sensex was down 418.38 points at 36,699.84, while Nifty was down 134.80 points at 10,862.60. About 742 shares have advanced, 1659 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Yes Bank, UPL, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industries.
Among sectors, except IT other indices are ended in the red led by energy (down 2.7 percent) followed by metal, bank, auto, FMCG, infra and pharma. BSE Smallcap and Midcap index down over 1 percent.
Nesco Q1 result: Consolidated net profit up 3% at Rs 37.9 crore agaisnt Rs 36.8 crore, revenue up 3% at Rs 78.3 crore versus Rs 76 crore, YoY.
Rupee Update: Rupee is trading lower by 92 paise at 70.51 per dollar against Friday's close 69.59 per dollar.
Gold hits six-year high: Gold prices jumped more than 1% to their highest in more than six years on Monday, as the escalating trade war between the United States and China along with global growth worries drove investors towards safe-haven assets.
Indian Bank Q1 result: The Q1 net profit rose 74.6 percent at Rs 365.4 crore against Rs 209.3 crore, net interest income (NII) fell at Rs 1,785.5 crore versus Rs 1,807 crore, YoY.
Gross NPA at 7.33 percent and net NPA at 3.84 percent, QoQ.
D-Street Buzz: Tata Motors, YES Bank fall 4-6%; Bharti Airtel gains, RIL most active
452 stocks advanced and 1326 declined while 333 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 616 stocks advanced, 1661 declined and 145 remained unchanged.
Dwarikesh Sugar Q1: Net profit was down 35.2 percent at Rs 19.9 crore against Rs 30.7 crore, revenue was up at Rs 379 crore versus RS 376.4 crore, YoY.