Market Live: Sensex, Nifty down 1.5% each; Bank Nifty falls 2.5%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 05, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Nestle India rises 4%:
Lupin's Aurangabad facility receives EIR:
Nifty below 10,800; Sensex tumbles 650:
Oil prices drop:
Rupee opens at lowest level since May 17:
Wall Street ends lower on Friday:
Asian shares hit two-month lows:
SGX Nifty Update:
Nestle India rises 4%:
Share price of Nestle India rose more than 4 percent on August 5 after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q2FY20).
The company's Q2 net profit jumped 10.8 percent to Rs 437.8 crore versus Rs 395 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Lupin's Aurangabad facility receives EIR: The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Aurangabad facility. The facility was inspected by the USFDA between May 6, 2019 and May 15, 2019.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Godrej Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 597 and target of Rs 635 and Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1525 and target of Rs 1590.
Nifty below 10,800; Sensex tumbles 650:
The benchmark indices have extended their morning losses as Nifty fell below 10,800 level
The Sensex is down 642.10 points or 1.73% at 36476.12, and the Nifty down 199.60 points or 1.81% at 10797.80. About 294 shares have advanced, 1233 shares declined, and 49 shares are unchanged.
Oil prices drop: Oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about weaker crude demand after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on more Chinese imports, potentially ramping up a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
RBI Policy: MPC likely to cut policy rate by 25 bps amid concerns of economic slowdown
Last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview that the switch to accommodative stance in June policy review amounted to a 25 basis points cut
Results Today: Indian Hotels Company, Berger Paints (I), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, KEI Industries, Vishnu Chemicals, Entertainment Network (India), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Action Construction Equipment, Usha Martin Education, Kamat Hotels (I), Mangalam Cement, Orient Green Power Company, Venky's (India), Nath Bio-Genes (India), Bombay Dyeing, SRF, Jindal Stainless, Agri-Tech (India), Vesuvius India, Arvind SmartSpaces, Hexa Tradex, Nesco, Simplex Projects, Asian Hotels (East), Majesco, GP Petroleums, Standard Industries, Sundaram Finance Holdings, CL Educate, Dilip Buildcon, PNB Gilts, Cosmo Films, Indian Bank, Monte Carlo Fashions, Techindia Nirman, Torrent Power, Parenteral Drugs, Piramal Phytocare, Hinduja Global Solutions, Khandwala Securities, Seya Industries.
Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on the first day of the week as Nifty slipped below 10,850.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 465.38 points or 1.25% at 36652.84, and the Nifty down 141.90 points or 1.29% at 10855.50. About 183 shares have advanced, 720 shares declined, and 36 shares are unchanged.
HDFC, TCS, NTPC, HCL Tech, are some of the major gainers on the indices, while losers include ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Britannia, Bajaj Finance, Hero Motocorp, DHFL, Equitas Holding, LIC Housing, Union Bank of India and Indiabulls Housing.
All the sectoral indices are trading in the red led by the PSU bank, metal, auto, enenrgy, FMCG, infra and IT.
Rupee opens at lowest level since May 17: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on August 5 as it opened at the lowest level since May 17 against the US dollar.
IT opened lower by 55 paise at 70.14 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close 69.59.