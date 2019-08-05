App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 05, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty down 1.5% each; Bank Nifty falls 2.5%

Among sectors, except IT other indices are witnessing selling pressure with PSU bank index shed over 3 percent, followed by metal (down 2.5 percent), energy (down 2 percent), auto, FMCG, infra and pharma. BSE Smallcap and Midcap index down 2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

highlights

  • Aug 05, 10:21 AM (IST)

    Nestle India rises 4%:

    Share price of Nestle India rose more than 4 percent on August 5 after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q2FY20).

    The company's Q2 net profit jumped 10.8 percent to Rs 437.8 crore versus Rs 395 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

  • Aug 05, 10:09 AM (IST)

    Lupin's Aurangabad facility receives EIR: The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Aurangabad facility. The facility was inspected by the USFDA between May 6, 2019 and May 15, 2019.

  • Aug 05, 09:54 AM (IST)

    Nifty below 10,800; Sensex tumbles 650:

    The benchmark indices have extended their morning losses as Nifty fell below 10,800 level

    The Sensex is down 642.10 points or 1.73% at 36476.12, and the Nifty down 199.60 points or 1.81% at 10797.80. About 294 shares have advanced, 1233 shares declined, and 49 shares are unchanged.

  • Aug 05, 09:38 AM (IST)

    Oil prices drop: Oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about weaker crude demand after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on more Chinese imports, potentially ramping up a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

  • Aug 05, 09:24 AM (IST)

    Results Today: Indian Hotels Company, Berger Paints (I), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, KEI Industries, Vishnu Chemicals, Entertainment Network (India), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Action Construction Equipment, Usha Martin Education, Kamat Hotels (I), Mangalam Cement, Orient Green Power Company, Venky's (India), Nath Bio-Genes (India), Bombay Dyeing, SRF, Jindal Stainless, Agri-Tech (India), Vesuvius India, Arvind SmartSpaces, Hexa Tradex, Nesco, Simplex Projects, Asian Hotels (East), Majesco, GP Petroleums, Standard Industries, Sundaram Finance Holdings, CL Educate, Dilip Buildcon, PNB Gilts, Cosmo Films, Indian Bank, Monte Carlo Fashions, Techindia Nirman, Torrent Power, Parenteral Drugs, Piramal Phytocare, Hinduja Global Solutions, Khandwala Securities, Seya Industries.

  • Aug 05, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on the first day of the week as Nifty slipped below 10,850.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 465.38 points or 1.25% at 36652.84, and the Nifty down 141.90 points or 1.29% at 10855.50. About 183 shares have advanced, 720 shares declined, and 36 shares are unchanged.

    HDFC, TCS, NTPC, HCL Tech, are some of the major gainers on the indices, while losers include ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Britannia, Bajaj Finance, Hero Motocorp, DHFL, Equitas Holding, LIC Housing, Union Bank of India and Indiabulls Housing.

    All the sectoral indices are trading in the red led by the PSU bank, metal, auto, enenrgy, FMCG, infra and IT.

  • Aug 05, 09:11 AM (IST)

  • Aug 05, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Rupee opens at lowest level since May 17: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on August 5 as it opened at the lowest level since May 17 against the US dollar. 

    IT opened lower by 55 paise at 70.14 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close 69.59.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.