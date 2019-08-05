Market Live: Sensex, Nifty down 1.5% each; Bank Nifty falls 2.5%

Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on the first day of the week as Nifty slipped below 10,850.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 465.38 points or 1.25% at 36652.84, and the Nifty down 141.90 points or 1.29% at 10855.50. About 183 shares have advanced, 720 shares declined, and 36 shares are unchanged.

HDFC, TCS, NTPC, HCL Tech, are some of the major gainers on the indices, while losers include ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Britannia, Bajaj Finance, Hero Motocorp, DHFL, Equitas Holding, LIC Housing, Union Bank of India and Indiabulls Housing.

All the sectoral indices are trading in the red led by the PSU bank, metal, auto, enenrgy, FMCG, infra and IT.