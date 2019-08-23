Market Live: Nifty ends above 10,800, Sensex gains 228 pts on stimulus hopes from FM meet

Finance Minister to hold a press conference:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing on Friday evening, a government spokesman said, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth, said Reuters.

Several businessmen say the Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8%.

Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further, it added.