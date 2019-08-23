Market Live: Nifty ends above 10,800, Sensex gains 228 pts on stimulus hopes from FM meet

Live now
Aug 23, 2019
ICRA reaffirmed long-term rating at ICRA AA+ / stable and short-term rating at ICRA A1+ of Endurance Technologies.
Edelweiss Financial tanks 13%: Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services fell 12.88 percent to hit fresh 32-month low on August 23 despite clarification on investment made by its Asset Reconstruction Company in Kohinoor Group.
NHPC signs agreement with Assam govt: The company has signed an agreement with government of Assam for the execution of Subansiri Lower HE Project (2000 MW) on river Subansiri in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
D-Street Buzz: Zee Ent, Vedanta jump 5% each; Infosys hits record high, IndusInd Bank drags
Nifty Midcap added 2.5 percent, the top gainers are Cholamandalam Investment, Dewan Housing Finance, Castrol India, Dish TV, Exide Industries and M&M Financial Services.
Moody's cuts India's 2019 GDP growth forecast by 60 bps to 6.2 percent and 2020 GDP growth forecast by 60 bps to 6.7 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.
Rupee recovers from lows:
The Indian rupee has recovered on August 23 after hitting lowest level since December 2018. It is trading higher by 20 paise at 71.61 per dollar after opening 10 paise lower at 71.91 per dollar versus previous close 71.81.
Aviation stocks fly high as IndiGo maintains pole position in July market share, SpiceJet trails
InterGlobe and SpiceJet shot up around 60 percent each in last nine months, thanks to suspension of airline services by cash-strapped Jet Airways which resulted into higher ticket prices and stable crude oil prices.
Wockhardt gets good manufacturing practices certificate: French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety has issued GMP Compliance Certificate that Wockhardt's manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar, Gujarat complies with the principles of good manufacturing practices for active substances.
Bosch accepted the resignation of V.K. Viswanathan as a chairman and director of the company with effect from August 23, 2019 and approved the appointment of Bernhard Straub as an additional director designated as a chairman of the board with effect from August 24, 2019.
Finance Minister to hold a press conference:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing on Friday evening, a government spokesman said, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth, said Reuters.
Several businessmen say the Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8%.
Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further, it added.