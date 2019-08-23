Market Live: Indices recover, Nifty above 10,750, Sensex flat; Indiabulls Housing gains 5%

Live now
Buzzing: Share price of Premier rose nearly 5 percent on August 23 after the company reached settlement with Corporation Bank.
The company said in its release on BSE that it has paid in full an OTS amount of Rs 31.17 crore, consisting of the principal amount to the Corporation Bank, as full and final settlement of its dues.
Nifty PSU Bank added over a percent led by gains from Bank of Baroda and PNB, which jumped over 2 percent each.
Nilkamal has completed the acquisition process of acquiring entire shareholding of Bito Lagertechnik, Bittmann GmbH in Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems.
Is high liquidity giving you sleepless nights? Are you aversive to taking risks or lack of expertise warding you off the stock market? Keep calm, and let Portfolio Management Services (PMS) handle it.
Benchmark indices have recovered from the low on the back of buying seen in the metal, IT and PSU banking stocks with Nifty above 10,700.
The Sensex is down 80.60 points or 0.22% at 36392.33, and the Nifty down 7.40 points or 0.07% at 10734. About 894 shares have advanced, 1175 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL).
Customers with savings balance up to Rs 1 lakh will continue to get the rate of interest at 3.50 percent, the bank further said.
Rupee recovers:
The Indian rupee has recovered on August 23 after hitting lowest level since December 2018.
It is trading higher by 14 paise at 71.67 per dollar after opeing 10 paise lower at 71.91 per dollar versus previous close 71.81.
With the harvest season for short-duration kharif pulses now approaching and just a month left for oilseed harvesting, the potential for higher prices will be capped.