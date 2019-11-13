Market Live: Nifty above 11,900, Sensex flat; Britannia, Yes Bank top gainer

Live now
Nov 13, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lupin gains 3%: Shares of Lupin added 3 percent in the early trade on November 13 after company board approved stake sale in its Japanese step down subsidiary.
Last week, the Nifty ended with "Doji" candlestick pattern on the weekly charts. This development could act as a speed-breaker in the Nifty for the time being.
Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on November 13 with Nifty holding above 11,900.
The Sensex is down 23.32 points at 40321.76, and the Nifty down 8 points at 11,905.50.
Britannia Industries, Yes Bank, Coal India, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco and Gail.
All the sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened lower by 29 paise at 71.75 per dollar versus Monday's 71.46.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Sensex above 40,400.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 68.27 points or 0.17% at 40413.35, and the Nifty up 10.70 points or 0.09% at 11924.20.
Moody's downgrades corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers (earlier known as Lodha Developers) to Caa1 from B3 with negative outlook, reported CNBC-TV18.
The Nifty50 is expected to open lower on November 13, tracking a muted trend seen in other Asian markets which were trading mostly lower on growing worries around the US-China trade talks.
Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China dimmed, weighing on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand.