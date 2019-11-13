Market Live: Nifty above 11,900, Sensex flat; Britannia, Yes Bank top gainer

Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on November 13 with Nifty holding above 11,900.

The Sensex is down 23.32 points at 40321.76, and the Nifty down 8 points at 11,905.50.

Britannia Industries, Yes Bank, Coal India, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco and Gail.

All the sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains.