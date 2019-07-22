App
Markets
Jul 22, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices recover with Nifty around 11,350, Sensex falls 250 pts; Yes Bank rises 7%

Among the sectors, except metal all other indices are trading lower led by bank, pharma, infra, FMCG and IT.

highlights

  • Jul 22, 11:37 AM (IST)

    Avanti Feeds surges 11% on better Q1 show: Shares of Avanti Feeds surged 11 percent on July 22 after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended June 2019. Its Q1 net profit rose to Rs 92.96 crore versus Rs 85.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

  • Jul 22, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower but off day's low with Nifty hovering around 11,350 level.

    The Sensex is down 284.78 points at 38,052.23, while the Nifty is down 73.80 points at 11,345.50. About 604 shares have advanced, 1453 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged. 

  • Jul 22, 10:58 AM (IST)

  • Jul 22, 10:45 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has extended the morning losses and trading lower by 19 paise at 68.99 per dollar versus Friday's close 68.80.

  • Jul 22, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Lupin’s Nagpur facility wins ENR global best project award: Lupin has won the Engineering NewsRecord’s (ENR) Global Best Project Award of Merit in the Manufacturing category. The award was given to Lupin’s Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) and Injectable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility at Nagpur, India.

  • Jul 22, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Brokerages bullish on Dabur after strong Q1 growth

    Shares of Dabur India gained nearly 2 percent intraday as global brokerages remained bullish on the stock, citing strong earnings growth though management commentary was cautious about demand outlook ahead.

    The brokerages expect the stock to return 10-22 percent over a period of one year.

  • Jul 22, 10:19 AM (IST)

    Nifty Around 11,350:

    Benchmark indices extended losses for third consecutive session with the Sensex falling 273.84 points to 38,063.17 and the Nifty declining 70.30 points to 11,349 amid asset quality concerns.

    More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

  • Jul 22, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Results Today

    Kotak Mahindra Bank, United Spirits, Lakshmi Machine Works, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Media Ventures, TVS Motor Company, Aptech, ICICI Securities, Just Dial, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Just Dial, Wendt (India), Cupid, Mastek, Coromandel International, Allsec Technologies and Srikalahasthi Pipes will announce their June quarter earnings today.

