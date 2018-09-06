Market Live: Nifty resumes uptrend, Sensex rises over 100 points amid weak rupee

Market Update: After seeing some weakness post the rupee’s fall, bulls are fighting it out on D-Street.

Banking names are trading in the green, while automobiles, FMCG and metals are marginally in the red. Pharmaceuticals continue to be the big gainers along with energy names too. Midcaps have recovered from their low points.

The Sensex is up 117.22 points or 0.31% at 38135.53, while the Nifty is higher by 27.40 points or 0.24% at 11504.40. The market breadth is positive as 1,356 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,147 shares, while 152 shares were unchanged.