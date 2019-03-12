Market Live: Nifty reclaims 11,300, Sensex up 450 pts; Bank Nifty crosses record closing high

Live now
Mar 12, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update:
L&T bags contracts:
PSP Projects bags order:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends higher:
Market Update: Sensex is up 452.65 points or 1.22 percent at 37506.75, and the Nifty up 132.30 points or 1.18 percent at 11300.30. About 1,585 shares have advanced, 501 shares have declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.
Bank Nifty has crossed its record closing high. All sectoral indices are in green.
Buzzing: Nifty Bank has crossed all-time closing high of 28,320 hit on August 9, 2018. The index is 60 points away from intraday record high.
Sensex Heat Map at this hour
GMDC jumps 10% after Edelweiss initiates coverage with buy call, sees 22% upside
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation shares rallied 10 percent in morning on Tuesday after brokerage Edelweiss Securities initiated coverage with a buy call on the stock, citing strong volumes and attractive valuations.
JUST IN: The Power Transmission & Distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged a number of engineering, procurement and construction orders in India and abroad.
Buzzing: Welspun Corp shares rallied 7 percent in morning Tuesday on bagging additional pipe orders from global clients.
PSP Projects bags order: Share price of PSP Projects added nearly 6 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company received work orders worth Rs 602 crore.
Market Opens: Indian indices continued its upward momentum on the second day on Tuesday with Nifty opened above 11,200 level.
The Sensex is up 291.67 points at 37345.77, while Nifty is up 80.50 points at 11248.50. About 759 shares have advanced, 129 shares declined, and 24 shares are unchanged.
RIL, Tata Motors, IOC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Union Bank, IOB, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Gail, Grasim Industries are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and HDFC Standard Life.
All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by energy, infra and metal.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 13 paise at 69.75 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close 69.88.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty at around 11,230 level.
The Sensex is up 167.02 points at 37221.12, while Nifty up 62.10 points at 11230.10.
Tata Motors, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finance, Hero Moto are among major gainers in the pre-opening trade.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 51.5 points or 0.46 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,264- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by healthy demand and output cuts led by producer group OPEC.
Asian markets trade higher:The pound jumped on Tuesday and Asian shares rose after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal ahead of a vote in the British parliament on a divorce agreement.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 49.50 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,262-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks jumped on Monday as the technology sector led a broad-based rebound following five straight sessions of losses, but a fall in Boeing's shares limited the Dow's advance after a deadly airline crash in Ethiopia.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.