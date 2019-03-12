Market Live: Nifty reclaims 11,300, Sensex up 450 pts; Bank Nifty crosses record closing high

Market Opens: Indian indices continued its upward momentum on the second day on Tuesday with Nifty opened above 11,200 level.

The Sensex is up 291.67 points at 37345.77, while Nifty is up 80.50 points at 11248.50. About 759 shares have advanced, 129 shares declined, and 24 shares are unchanged.

RIL, Tata Motors, IOC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Union Bank, IOB, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Gail, Grasim Industries are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and HDFC Standard Life.

All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by energy, infra and metal.