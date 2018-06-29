Market Live: Nifty reclaims 10,700, Sensex jumps 350 pts; rupee recovers sharply

Impact of Rupee: Karan Mehrishi, Lead Economist at Acuite Ratings and Research said

The rupee has been one of the worst performing currencies among peers. Against the USD, it has depreciated by 6.6 percent in calendar year 2018 and 8 percent, Year to Date (YTD). Adding to our concern is the increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, which has now initiated a reversal of the Quantitative Easing (QE) – marking an end to global easy money.

The impact of the capital flight will be seen in this year’s Capital Account. With volatile commodity prices playing havoc with the import bill, we reckon that the situation will worsen at the trade front as well.

We are expecting the current account deficit to peg at 2.2 percent of GDP (30 bps higher than previous year). Our estimate for the Rupee relative performance to the USD suggests an upper bound of 70 by Q3 FY19. An improvement can be foreseen in calendar year 2019.