Market Live: Nifty flat ahead of August F&O expiry; rupee hits record low of 70.81/$

Market Update: The market traded mildly lower amid volatility ahead of expiry of August derivative contracts later today. The weakness in rupee and rising crude oil prices weighed on market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 44.34 points to 38,678.59 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 18.90 points to 11,673 but the market breadth was positive.

About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.