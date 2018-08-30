Market Live: Nifty flat ahead of August F&O expiry; rupee hits record low of 70.81/$

Live now
Aug 30, 2018 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Market Update: The market traded mildly lower amid volatility ahead of expiry of August derivative contracts later today. The weakness in rupee and rising crude oil prices weighed on market sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 44.34 points to 38,678.59 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 18.90 points to 11,673 but the market breadth was positive.
About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.
Buzzing: Share price of Laurus Labs advanced nearly 6 percent in morning as company received USFDA approval for Metformin Hydrochloride tablets.
The company has received an approval from USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) for Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets USP 500mg, 850mg and 1000mg which are used for treatment of diabetes.
Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets are therapeutically equivalent to Glucophage Tablets 500mg, 850mg, and 1000 mg of Bristol-Myers Squibb company.
The Product and API will be commercialized from company's Unit 2 located at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Market Outlook: Dipen Sheth of HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18
We were cautious on the market at 11,000, but the frontline indices rallied 9-10 percent from that levels, led by few major largecaps.
It is a narrow move with steady inflow from domestic institutional investors, financial savings have been driving this rally. In last 12 months, about $19 billion DII inflows saw by the market.
DII inflows are not going to stop. In fact, financialisation of savings in India is finding their way into equity markets.
We will see broadbased rally going ahead.
Market Opening: The market has opened flat ahead of expiry of August futures & options contracts later today.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 1.83 points to 38,724.76 while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 1.40 points to 11,690.50.
Vedanta, Sun Pharma, UPL, Coal India, Cipla, Wipro and ITC are early gainers.
HPCL, BPCL, IOC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki are under pressure.
Nifty Midcap was up 17 points.
Dena Bank, Corporation Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Greaves Cotton, Laurus Labs, NFL and NALCO gained 3-8 percent.
Jet Airways, Ceat, Apollo Tyres, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation are under pressure.
Rupee opens: After a marginal gap down opening the Indian rupee touched a record low of 70.81 per dollar.
It has opened marginally lower at 70.63 per dollar versus previous close 70.59.
On Wednesday, the rupee closed at a historic low of 70.59 after it plunged to all-time low of 70.65 on the back month-end dollar demand from importers and foreign capital outflows.
Yesterday rupee posted a biggest single session decline against US dollar since August 13.
The rupee has fallen by 10 percent this year so far - making it the worst-performing currency in Asia.
Market at pre-open: The pre-opening rates indicate flat start for the market with Nifty trading below 11,700, while Sensex is trading higher by around 100 points.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 93.79 points or 0.24% at 38816.72, and the Nifty down 1.20 points or 0.01% at 11690.70.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 10-16% return
The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Thursday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 46 points lower at 11,691 on Wednesday.
Stocks in the news: Unitech, Greaves Cotton, Tata Chemicals, Laurus Labs, Reliance Infra
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Mahindra Logistics : Board approved the appointment of Yogesh Patel, VP - Finance of the company, as the CFO and KMP of the company, with effect from September 1.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.