Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,700, Sensex gains 150 pts; Deepak Fertilizers up 7%

Apr 16, 2019 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Polycab India to list shares on April 16: Will good response to IPO mean strong listing?
Polycab has one of the most diversified product portfolios when compared to their peers and it is strongly placed in wires and cables space with healthy market share in the organised space.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty above 11,700 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 173.03 points or 0.44% at 39078.87, and the Nifty up 51.50 points or 0.44% at 11741.90. About 546 shares have advanced, 156 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
Dr Reddy's Lab, Vedanta, Cola India, ICICI Bank, IOC, Asian Paints, Wipro, Hero Moto, JSW Steel , Bharti Airtel, SBI are the major gainers on the indices in the morning trade, while on the other hand Infosys, Tata Motors, HUL and Tata Steel are trading lower.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by metal, pharma, energy, auto, infra, bank and IT.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 7 paise at 69.49 per dollar on Tuesday versus 69.42 yesterday.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening with Nifty above 11,700 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 136.84 points or 0.35% at 39042.68, and the Nifty up 42.10 points or 0.36% at 11732.50.
Rail Vikas Nigam, Tata Motors, SpiceJet, Wipro are trading higher in the pre-opening session, while Jet Airways is trading lower.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 5-7% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 13 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,750-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source CNBC-TV18:
Macquarie on Reliance Industries
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 1,290 per share
For Q4, expect EPS of Rs 16 (-8% QoQ, +1% YoY)
Post results, expect consensus to raise FY1-2 EPS estimates
Macquarie on Dr Reddy’s Lab
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 2,648 per share
Resolution in less than 3 months for Bachupally unit 3 ahead of expectation
Outstanding warning letter for Srikakulam is only troublesome point
Goldman Sachs on ICICI Bank
Reiterate buy call, target at Rs 492 per share
Strong deposit franchise, lower cost of funds put company at an advantage
Expect company to deliver ROAs/ROEs of 1.8%/17% over FY20-21
Stocks in the news: Wipro, Cipla, Prestige Estates, Jet Airways, Polycab India, Deepak Fertilizers
Jet Airways | Polycab India | Deepak Fertilizers | Cyient | Wipro | Cipla and Prestige Estates are stocks which are in the news today.
Wall Street ends lower: Wall Street lost ground on Monday, dragged down by financials as underwhelming bank earnings curbed investor enthusiasm.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 10 things to know
Benchmark indices started the week on a positive note with the Nifty50 reclaiming 11,700 levels, driven by banks, auto, metals and select technology stocks.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 17 points or 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,754-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian stocks hovered below a nine-month peak on Tuesday after disappointing bank earnings dented Wall Street, though recent signs the global economy is likely to avoid a sharper downturn helped limit the losses.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.