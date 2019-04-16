Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,700, Sensex gains 150 pts; Deepak Fertilizers up 7%

Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty above 11,700 level.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 173.03 points or 0.44% at 39078.87, and the Nifty up 51.50 points or 0.44% at 11741.90. About 546 shares have advanced, 156 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.

Dr Reddy's Lab, Vedanta, Cola India, ICICI Bank, IOC, Asian Paints, Wipro, Hero Moto, JSW Steel , Bharti Airtel, SBI are the major gainers on the indices in the morning trade, while on the other hand Infosys, Tata Motors, HUL and Tata Steel are trading lower.

All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by metal, pharma, energy, auto, infra, bank and IT.