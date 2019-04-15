Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,650; SpiceJet gains 7%

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18

Morgan Stanley on TCS

Maintain equal-weight call, target raised to Rs 1,980 from Rs 1,920 per share

Results in-line with estimates but better than the street

Management sounded confident on FY20 prospects too

Morgan Stanley on Infosys

Downgrade to equal-weight from overweight, target cut to Rs 700 from Rs 775 per share

Reported a soft Q4 relative to our expectations

Cut EPS estimates by 2.5%/3.9% for FY20/21

CLSA on Infosys

Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 900 from Rs 930 per share

Strong revenue growth, sharp margin miss & poor FY20 guidance

Cut earnings for FY20-21 by 3-4%

CLSA on TCS

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,460 per share

Revenue beat with margin defence & strong deal wins & outlook

Continued growth acceleration led by BFSI & Retail

CLSA on Adani Power

Sell call, target raised to Rs 39 from Rs 23 per share

CERC obliges as Gujarat govt supports tariff hike for IPPs

FY20 losses will come down by 88%

Credit Suisse on Infosys

Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target cut to Rs 650 from Rs 770 per share

Cut valuation multiple from 18x to 16x on margin disappointment

Growth picking up, but likely to fall short of heightened expectations

Credit Suisse on TCS

Maintain neutral, target raised to Rs 2,130 from Rs 1,900 per share

Solid growth with a slight miss on margin

Expect company to clock 11% growth in FY20

Nomura on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 3,414 per share

Entered into a definite agreement to acquire 42 ANDAs in US

Though ANDAs are approved, they have not been commercialised yet

Nomura on Infosys

Downgrade to reduce from neutral, target at Rs 680 per share

Weaker growth outlook & likely slower EPS CAGR underpin cautious stance

Cut FY20-21 EBIT margin by 30-90 bps, leading to 1-4% lower EPS estimates

Nomura on TCS

Upgrade to neutral from reduce, target raised to Rs 1,925 from Rs 1,780 per share

Better exit rate positions it well for growth for FY20

Macro/margin risks remain