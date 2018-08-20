Market Live: Sensex up 250 points; Nifty holding above 11,500; Infra up 2%, PSU bank gains

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
See Nifty at 11,600-11,650 levels if it sustains above 11,500: Axis Securities
On the currency front, Palviya sees the dollar-rupee extend its upward move towards Rs 71-71.80 per dollar in the short term.
Buzzing: Shares of Mawana Sugars rose nearly 13 percent as company board has given in-principle approval for installation of incinerator boiler, evaporators and bagasse shed at its unit Meerut, UP with an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore.
Also, it received approval to explore the possibility of expansion of NSC Distillery by 30 KLPD.
And for apply to Government of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) for putting up a new Distillery of 120 KLPD at Mawana Sugar Works, Mawana, UP.
Top 10 moneymaking ideas by experts that could return 5-13% in 1 month
Global clues will continue to dominate market sentiments in the absence of any major domestic events.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee recovered sharply from its all-time low to trade at 69.83 to the dollar, up 33 paise in morning on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks ahead of US-China trade talks this week.
Besides, the dollar weakened against other currencies overseas as demand for the safe-currency receded on optimism over a reduction in US-China trade tensions, helping the domestic currency rebound, forex dealers said.
A higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee's recovery, they said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 278.21 points to 38,226.09 and the 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 63.10 points to 11,533.90.
The Indian currency had collapsed to a historic intra-day trading low of 70.40 before closing at fresh life-time low of 70.15 per dollar on Thursday, down by 26 paise or 0.37 percent.
HUL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, United Spirits to get astrological support this week: Satish Gupta
Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, Marico and Colgate from the personal care space and Strides Shasun, Dr Lal PathLab, Aurobindo Pharma, Wockhardt and Sun Pharma from the pharma space will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.
Buzzing: Infosys slipped over 3 percent in morning trade on Monday after company on Saturday announced that its Chief Financial Officer M D Ranganath has stepped down to pursue “professional opportunities in new areas”.
The stock which rallied by about 40 percent in 2018 came under pressure. The index breached its crucial psychological support at Rs 1400.
At 09:40 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,395.70, down Rs 35.65, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.
L&T stock rallies 5% ahead of board meet to consider buyback proposal on August 23
The company on Saturday said the board of directors will be meeting on August 23, to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.
Market opens: Strong start for the D-Street, following positive global cues as Nifty surpassed 11,500 for the first time, while the Sensex is up around 150 points.
Among sectors, barring IT index all other sectoral indices are trading higher led by metal, bank, energy, infra and pharma. The Nifty Midcap index is also up over half a percent.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 154.63 points or 0.41% at 38102.51, and the Nifty up 41.40 points or 0.36% at 11512.20. About 688 shares have advanced, 243 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.
Infosys shed 3 percent on CFO resignation, while shares of Yes Bank, RIL, Future Retail are among major gainers. L&T surged 4 percent as board to consider buyback on August 23.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened strong at 69.83 per dollar, a gain of 32 paise versus previous close 70.15.
Technically now USD-INR s getting support at 70.1075 and below same could see a test of 69.96 level, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 70.4475, a move above could see prices testing 70.64, according to LKP report.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate a positive start to the market on start of truncated week on Monday with Nifty trading above 11,500 and Sensex above 38,000.
At 09:01, the Sensex is up 99.32 points at 38,047.20, and the Nifty up 59.70 points at 11,530.50.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 9-13% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 42 points or 0.37 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,520- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Infosys, L&T, Prism Cement, Mawana Sugars, Dhunseri Petrochem
Here the stocks which are in news today: Infosys - Board of directors accepted the resignation of CFO, MD Ranganath Ranganath to continue in his current position as CFO till
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and abroad.