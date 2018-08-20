Market Live: Sensex up 250 points; Nifty holding above 11,500; Infra up 2%, PSU bank gains

Buzzing: Shares of Mawana Sugars rose nearly 13 percent as company board has given in-principle approval for installation of incinerator boiler, evaporators and bagasse shed at its unit Meerut, UP with an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore.

Also, it received approval to explore the possibility of expansion of NSC Distillery by 30 KLPD.

And for apply to Government of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) for putting up a new Distillery of 120 KLPD at Mawana Sugar Works, Mawana, UP.