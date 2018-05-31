Market Live: Nifty off its opening high ahead of F&O expiry; HDFC Bank top gainer

Deal Called Off: Orient Cement share price rallied 13 percent after CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement has terminated the agreement to acquire two entities, Bhilai Jaypee Cement and Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit, from Jaypee group firms for a total consideration of Rs 1,946 crore.

On May 31 last year, Orient Cement had signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), for acquisition of 74 per cent equity shares of Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd from JAL.

A business transfer agreement (BTA) was also signed between Orient Cement, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) and JAL, for acquisition of Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit, as going concern from JPVL. (With inputs from PTI)