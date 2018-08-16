Market Live: Nifty maintains downtrend, Sensex down 150 points; banks, metals fall

Market Update: Weakness in the market has continued through the afternoon, with the Sensex falling over 150 points, while the Nifty traded below 11,400. Midcaps took a negative turn, while banks, metals and infra names were the top losers among sectoral indices.

Traditional defensives, IT and pharma, are the top gainers. Among stocks, Sun Pharma, Infosys, GAIL and Dr Reddy’s Labs are the top gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and Vedanta have lost the most.

At 14:53 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 160.01 points or 0.42% at 37691.99, and the Nifty down 50.90 points or 0.45% at 11384.20. The market breadth is negative as 1,053 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,520 shares, while 148 shares were unchanged.