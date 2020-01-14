App
Jan 14, 2020 10:18 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex in green, Nifty around 12,350; metal stocks shine

Except bank, other sectoral indices are trading with moderate gains. BSE Midcap and Smallcap are up 0.2 percent each.

  • January 14, 2020 10:40 AM IST

    Deepak Fertilizers sells land in Dahej: Shares of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation gained 7.4 percent after company divested one of its plots of industrial land in Dahej as part of the strategy to divest non-core assets.

  • January 14, 2020 10:21 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Private sector lender YES Bank share price was down over 6 percent in the morning trade on January 14 as Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its sell call on the stock and cut its target to Rs 40 from Rs 55 per share. The firm is of the view that there is no strong visibility of 15 percent RoE or 1-1.2 percent RoA in the medium term. It is of the view that earnings will likely be volatile in the medium term. Fundraising delay raises concern on near-to-medium-term prospects.

  • January 14, 2020 10:10 AM IST

    Sensex is down 4.50 points at 41855.19, and the Nifty added 7.80 points at 12337.30.

  • January 14, 2020 10:02 AM IST

    Fitch assigns rating to Glenmark Pharma's USD Notes: Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BB' to India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (BB/Stable) proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes.

  • January 14, 2020 09:52 AM IST

    Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson Nahar group and Vice President NAREDCO:

    The upcoming Union Budget 2020-2021 is anticipated to be one of the most important budgets to be announced till date. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the shadow of an aggravating overall economic slowdown that poses a host of challenges given its degree and nature. The Minister should work on ways to enhance consumer spending, especially in villages and small towns, and look at boosting infrastructure. This will by default address the reducing demand for various sector and will help in reviving the market, along with encouraging cash-rich industries to invest more. 

    Policymakers should continue to focus on measures that raise the potential growth of the economy. Relaxation of the fiscal deficit by just half a percent, reduction in corporate tax rate, recapitalization of banks and the amendment to India's bankruptcy code are some of the big steps that were taken by the government back in 2019. The Union Budget 2020-2021 must act as a booster dose to promote and put these reforms fully into action.

  • January 14, 2020 09:46 AM IST

    Sensex, Nifty hit record highs: After opening marginally lower, the benchmark indices touched record highs.

    At 09:43 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 3.32 points or 0.01% at 41863.01, and the Nifty up 8.40 points or 0.07% at 12337.90. About 1020 shares have advanced, 454 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.

  • January 14, 2020 09:44 AM IST

    ED summons Edelweiss Financial: The company has received a communication from the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to represent and appear before them on January 15, 2020 and the company shall do the needful.

  • January 14, 2020 09:41 AM IST

    JSPL resumes operations in Angul: Company's 1.80 MTPA DRI (direct reduced iron) plant based on Coal Gasification process has resumed operations in Odisha's Angul district. The plant was set up by JSPL to ensure the availability of chemical and thermal energy required to produce DRI a t an affordable price to reduce the environmental impact of coal in the long run. 

