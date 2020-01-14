Market Live: Sensex in green, Nifty around 12,350; metal stocks shine

Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson Nahar group and Vice President NAREDCO:

The upcoming Union Budget 2020-2021 is anticipated to be one of the most important budgets to be announced till date. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the shadow of an aggravating overall economic slowdown that poses a host of challenges given its degree and nature. The Minister should work on ways to enhance consumer spending, especially in villages and small towns, and look at boosting infrastructure. This will by default address the reducing demand for various sector and will help in reviving the market, along with encouraging cash-rich industries to invest more.

Policymakers should continue to focus on measures that raise the potential growth of the economy. Relaxation of the fiscal deficit by just half a percent, reduction in corporate tax rate, recapitalization of banks and the amendment to India's bankruptcy code are some of the big steps that were taken by the government back in 2019. The Union Budget 2020-2021 must act as a booster dose to promote and put these reforms fully into action.