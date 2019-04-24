Market Live: Rangebound trade continues with Nifty around 11,600; Tata Motors slips 5%

Brokerages View: Source- CNBC-TV18

Morgan Stanley on Tata Global

Underweight call, target at Rs 165 per share

Q4 earnings growth affected by one-off losses from associates

Deutsche Bank on Tata Global

Hold rating, target at Rs 240 per share

Sales below estimates, operating performance above estimate

India business started yielding results & reported a value growth of 11% YoY

Morgan Stanley on ACC

Overweight call, target at Rs 1,691 per share

Volumes & realisations in-line with expectations

Higher than expected energy & freight costs led to an EBITDA miss

CLSA on ACC

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,000 per share

Realisation miss led by mix deterioration & a clear cost disappointment

Strong growth in east impacted net realisations due to inferior market mix

Deutsche Bank on ACC

Buy Rating, target at Rs 1,830 per share

Reported a weak Q1 result with EBITDA up 8% YoY

Forecast 19% CAGR in EBITDA & 24% in EPS over CY18-20

Jefferies on Lupin

Underweight call, target at Rs 680 per share

OAI status for Indore unit-ii delays clearance by 6-9 months

It’s the 3rd facility to receive OAI in past 2 months

Credit Suisse on L&T

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,700 per share

Inflows could almost touch Rs 2 lakh crore in FY19, ahead of Rs 1.7 lakh crore guidance

CLSA on ICICI Securities

Buy Call, target cut To Rs 310 from Rs 360 per share

Profit of Rs 120 crore aided by one-off interest on a tax refund