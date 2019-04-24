Market Live: Rangebound trade continues with Nifty around 11,600; Tata Motors slips 5%

Live now
Apr 24, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anand Rathi said higher multiple is justified given the company's ability to grow profitably and command better return ratios. Hence it recommended subscribing the issue
Gold Update: Gold prices fell on Wednesday to hover around a four-month low touched in the previous session, as share markets rose and the dollar gained after strong US housing data dampened concerns about an economic slowdown in the country.
Pledge Shares
Reliance Nippon AMC in its BSE filing said promoter created a pledge on 8.66 percent equity on April 15.
SEBI asked Hotel Leela not to go ahead with sale of units until further orders
Tata Global Beverage slips 3% on weak Q4 nos: Share price of Tata Global Beverage fell more than 3 percent as company reported weak set of numbers.
The company's Q4 net profit shed 61.5 percent to Rs 22.9 crore while revenue rose 5.2 percent to Rs 1,775.5 crore.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Q4 portfolio rejig: Raises stake in 4 companies, reduces in 5
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as the big bull of D-Street, increased his stake in four companies and cut holdings in five companies in the March quarter as compared to the September quarter, as of data collated on April 19.
Buzzing: Shares of Coromandel International rose 6 percent after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Tech Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 800 and target of Rs 814, Hexaware Tech with stop loss at Rs 341 and target of Rs 350 and Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 1735 and target of Rs 1760.
Buzzing: Shares of ACC fell more than 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday despite company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.
Its profit jumps 38.3 percent to Rs 346 crore versus Rs 250.1 crore, while revenue rises 8.1 percent to Rs 3,919.1 crore versus Rs 3,624.6 crore, YoY.
Market opens: Benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday with Nifty trading above 11,600 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 131.49 points at 38696.37, while Nifty is up 36.20 points at 11612.20. About 470 shares have advanced, 179 shares declined, and 20 shares are unchanged.
Coromandel International, IOC, HPCL, BPCL, Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, Gail Zee Ent, HDFC, JSW Steel, RIL, Eicher Motors are among major gainers on the indices, while UltraTech Cement, ACC, ITC, Sun Pharma and Tata Global Beverage are trading lower .
On the sectoral front, bank, auto, energy, infra and IT are trading higher.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 19 paise at 69.81 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 69.62.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening with Nifty above 11,600.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 92.17 points or 0.24% at 38657.05, and the Nifty up 37.10 points or 0.32% at 11613.10.
HDFC Bank, Coromandel International are trading higher in the pre-opening session, while ACC and Tata Global Beverage are trading lower.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 6-11% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 13 points or 0.12 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,606 -level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Morgan Stanley on Tata Global
Underweight call, target at Rs 165 per share
Q4 earnings growth affected by one-off losses from associates
Deutsche Bank on Tata Global
Hold rating, target at Rs 240 per share
Sales below estimates, operating performance above estimate
India business started yielding results & reported a value growth of 11% YoY
Morgan Stanley on ACC
Overweight call, target at Rs 1,691 per share
Volumes & realisations in-line with expectations
Higher than expected energy & freight costs led to an EBITDA miss
CLSA on ACC
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,000 per share
Realisation miss led by mix deterioration & a clear cost disappointment
Strong growth in east impacted net realisations due to inferior market mix
Deutsche Bank on ACC
Buy Rating, target at Rs 1,830 per share
Reported a weak Q1 result with EBITDA up 8% YoY
Forecast 19% CAGR in EBITDA & 24% in EPS over CY18-20
Jefferies on Lupin
Underweight call, target at Rs 680 per share
OAI status for Indore unit-ii delays clearance by 6-9 months
It’s the 3rd facility to receive OAI in past 2 months
Credit Suisse on L&T
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,700 per share
Inflows could almost touch Rs 2 lakh crore in FY19, ahead of Rs 1.7 lakh crore guidance
CLSA on ICICI Securities
Buy Call, target cut To Rs 310 from Rs 360 per share
Profit of Rs 120 crore aided by one-off interest on a tax refund
Stocks in the news: ACC, Tata Global, Sterlite Tech, Lupin, Tiger Logistics, Tata Power
Tata Global | Coromandel International | Sterlite Technologies | Sasken Technologies | Tiger Logistics and Bharat Bijlee are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade higher: Equity markets in Asia rose on Wednesday morning after upbeat earnings helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes reach record closing highs on Wall Street overnight, while oil retreated from its near six-month highs.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The BSE Sensex fell 80.30 points to 38,564.88 while the Nifty 50 closed down 18.50 points at 11,576 forming a bearish candle on daily charts.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 14.50 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,609 -level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq registered record closing highs after a broadbased rally on Tuesday, as a clutch of better-than-expected earnings reports eased concerns about a slowdown.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.