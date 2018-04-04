Market Live: Nifty hovers around 10,250, midcaps outshine; Tata Motors extends gains

9:45 am Monthly Sales Performance: JSW Steel has posted highest every monthly, quarterly and annual crude steel production.

"The monthly production of 1.52 million tonnes for March signifies a capacity utilisation of 101 percent. With this the company achieved 99 percent of production guidance of 16.5 million tonnes, given at the beginning of FY18," the company said.

9:35 am Market Update: Benchmark indices remained rangebound after opening mildly higher, with the Nifty hovering around 10,250 levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 17.29 points at 33,387.92 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 0.70 points to 10,244.30.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners, with the Nifty Midcap rising 0.4 percent and BSE Smallcap index up 0.75 percent on positive breadth.

About three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

9:31 am Monsoon Forecast: Skymet Weather forecasts normal monsoon for India in 2018.

Skymet Weather said monsoon in India is likely to remain normal this year at 100 percent of its long period average of 887 mm. It sees a 20 percent chance of a below normal monsoon and zero probability of a drought.

9:21 am Buzzing: Tata Motors share price rallied more than 3 percent after Jaguar Land Rover's March US sales increased 10.2 percent to 14,232 units compared to 12,918 units sold in year-ago.

The growth was largely driven by Land Rover US sales that jumped 37.8 percent to 10,972 units, but Jaguar US sales fell 34.2 percent to 3,260 units YoY.

9:17 am Midcap Performer: Nifty Midcap gained 13 points.

Zensar Technologies, Akzo Nobel, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation, Infibeam, Voltas, Pidilite Industries and VST Tillers gained up to 5 percent.

9:15 am Market Update: Benchmark indices opened mildly higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex rising 92.32 points to 33,462.95 and the Nifty gaining 11.80 points at 10,256.80.

9:08 am Technical Recommendations: We spoke to Guiness Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd: Buy | Close: Rs 1367.85 | Target: Rs 1500 | Stop loss: Rs 1282 | Return: 9.65%

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd: Buy | Close: Rs 85.85 | Target: Rs 98 | Stop loss: Rs 78.50 | Return: 14.15%

Exide Industries Ltd: BUY | Close: Rs 232.95 | Target: Rs 260 | Stop loss: Rs 215 | Return: 11.59%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

9:06 am Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has opened higher by 3 paise at 64.98 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

It closed at 65.0125 to the dollar in previous session.

9:05 am Stocks in news: Bharat Forge and Ramkrishna Forgings in focus - North America Mach Class 8 truck sales up 102 percent at 46,900 units versus 23,215 units YoY: Agencies

Also Watch - Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty to start on a flat note; 3 stocks which can give up to 14% return

Tata Motors: March auto sales-JLR US sales up 10.2 percent at 14,232 units versus 12,918 units (YoY)-Jaguar US sales down 34.2 percent at 3,260 units versus 4,953 units (YoY)

-Land Rover US sales up 37.8 percent at 10,972 units versus 7,965 units (YoY)

ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities make their debut on the bourses on Wednesday, it will be the first time in almost three years that a company whose public issue remained largely undersubscribed will list on the stock exchanges.

Mishra Dhatu: Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) will list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday. The initial public offer (IPO), which was oversubscribed by 1.21 times, was opened for subscription from March 21 to March 23. The company had fixed the price band of Rs 87-90 for the public offer.

Zensar Technologies: Technology firm Zensar said it has bagged a four-year deal from the City of San Diego for network services for a deal value of up to USD 79 million.

9:02 am Market Check: Benchmark indices were higher in pre-opening trade on Wednesday, continuing upside for third consecutive session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 66.19 points at 33,436.82 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 46.80 points at 10,291.80.

Kwality rallied 10 percent. Voltas was up 2 percent and Zensar Technologies gained 3 percent. Infibeam was up 2.5 percent.

Videocon was down 5 percent.

The three major US stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 389.17 points, or 1.65 percent, to 24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 32.57 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to 6,941.28.

Asian markets were mixed in early Wednesday trade as Japanese stocks tracked gains seen on Wall Street overnight on a bounce in large cap technology names.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up by 0.42 percent and Topix crept higher by 0.16 percent. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index slipped 0.09 percent, weighed down by declines in the technology sector, CNBC reported.