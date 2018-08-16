Market Live: Nifty holds 11,400 amid flat trade; pharma, IT, auto stocks rally

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing stock: Travel company Cox & Kings share price declined 4 percent intraday on Thursday as the firm reported sharp decline in June quarter profit.
Profit for the quarter ended June 2018 fell sharply by 34.8 percent to Rs 136.9 crore compared to Rs 210.1 crore in same period last year.
Revenue during the quarter rose 14.5 percent to Rs 2,183.9 crore against Rs 1,908.1 crore in corresponding period last year.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 20.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 297.9 crore and margin contracted 590 basis points to 13.6 percent in Q1.
Suven Life's revenue from operations for the quarter also grew by 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 191.7 crore against Rs 141 crore in corresponding period quarter last fiscal.
When the basics are right, i.e, your investment portfolio is appropriately designed to suit your goals, financial set-up and risk behavior, you won't have to worry.
Buzzing: Patel Engineering Company share price rallied as much as 14 percent on Thursday after reporting profit at Rs 36.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2018.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 4.7 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.
Revenue from operations during the quarter fell 0.2 percent to Rs 555.5 crore compared to Rs 556.4 crore in same period last year.
Crude Update: Oil prices recouped some of the previous day's losses after Beijing said it would send a delegation to Washington in an attempt to resolve trade disputes between the United States and China that have roiled global markets.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $65.16 per barrel, up 0.23 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures were up 0.57 percent, at $71.16 per barrel.
Both benchmarks lost more than 2 percent the previous day.
Traders said Thursday's market moves followed in the slipstream of a statement by China's Ministry of Commerce that it would send a delegation led by vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen to the United States for trade talks in late August.
The talks are at the invitation of the United States and will be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, the commerce ministry said. Reuters reported.
Results Reaction: Road developer Dilip Buildcon share price rallied 5 percent intraday Thursday after strong earnings reported for the quarter ended June 2018.
The company has reported strong set of earnings for the quarter with profit more than doubling to Rs 255.5 crore compared to Rs 122.2 crore in same period last year.
Revenue from operations grew by 46.4 percent to Rs 2,436.3 crore against Rs 1,664.1 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 44.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 432 crore, but margin contracted by 20 basis points to 17.8 percent in Q1FY19.
Grasim Industries share price gained a percent intraday on Thursday after the Aditya Birla Group firm reported 12 percent year-on-year consolidated profit growth to Rs 1,399.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2018.
Market Update: Bulls are fighting back as benchmarks have staged a recovery from the day’s low points. Banks have eroded a big chunk of their losses, while the Nifty PSU bank index is back in the green. The Nifty is back above 11,400.
The Sensex is down 28.96 points or 0.08% at 37823.04, and the Nifty down 6.70 points or 0.06% at 11428.40. The market breadth is positive as 1,124 shares advanced, against a decline of 975 shares, while 110 shares are unchanged.
IT and pharma stocks have further extended their gains, while index heavyweights such as Infosys and Bajaj Finance are helping the market steady around current levels. Among stocks, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, GAIL and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Vedanta and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the top losers.
A private equity firm has reportedly shown interest in a deal which could value the stake between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore
President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish metals exports to the United States last week prompting Turkey, which says it will not bow to threats, to raise tariffs on US cars, alcohol and tobacco by the same amount on Wednesday.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares fall: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell around 3 percent on Thursday morning as investors reacted to regulatory developments on Tuesday.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,271.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,257.75.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's preferential issue does not meet the dilution norms, the Reserve Bank of India had said on Tuesday.
Under the norms of the licence given to the bank, the Founder and Promoter Uday Kotak was to reduce his stake in the bank to 20 percent by 2019 and 15 percent by 2020.
The Nifty index is continuously trading above its short-term upward trend line (trend line drawn from 28th June to 20th July's 2018 low) which indicates that the index has potential to move higher around 11,495 (life time high level) and 11,588.
The sell-off in the rupee for couple of days has been so sharp that the Reserve Bank of India may have intervened on Tuesday that helped it recover from intraday all-time low of 70
Market Opens: Coming back after a trading holiday on Wednesday, equity benchmarks have resumed the truncated week on a negative note, with the Nifty giving up 11,400 in the opening tick. The Sensex is lower by over 150 points.
At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is trading lower by 183.89 points or 0.49% at 37668.11, while the Nifty is down 56.80 points or 0.50% at 11378.30. The market breadth is narrow as 326 shares advanced, against a decline of 326 shares, while 69 shares are unchanged.
Selling is visible among major sectoral indices, with maximum cuts seen in banks as well as metals. A weaker rupee is boosting stocks in the tech space, while pharmaceuticals are trading around half a percent higher.
Among stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank is down 2 percent following a regulatory issue, while Sun Pharma is up around 2 percent on the back of good results for the June quarter.
Rupee opens at fresh record low of 70.19 a dollar amid Turkey crisis
The Indian rupee started off the session on a weak note, hitting a fresh record low of 70.19 to the dollar on Thursday. It fell 29 paise compared to Tuesday's close.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening trends indicate a positive opening for the market, with the Sensex trading around 90 points higher, while the Nifty is around 11,450.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 95.90 points or 0.25% at 37947.90, and the Nifty up 10.60 points or 0.09% at 11445.70.
The rupee has opened at a record low figure of 70.19 to the US dollar.
The rupee breached Rs 70 against the US dollar on August 14 but managed to recoup losses and closed marginally higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.0 percent, while Japan's Nikkei and the Australian benchmark dropped 1.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Here are the stocks which are in news today: Kotak Mahindra Bank : RBI said bank's PNCPS issuance does not meet RBI's promoter holding dilution requirement.
The Nifty 50 rebounded from two-day losses Tuesday and extended the rally on August 14 despite volatility in the rupee, which breached the 70 to a US dollar-mark.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the real-time action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the market in India and around the world.