Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty holds 11,900; Tata Steel top gainer, YES Bank drags

Nov 04, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Edelweiss Financial gains 3% on ECL Finance plan to raise Rs 500 cr
Share price of Edelweiss Financial Services jumped 3 percent intraday on November 4 after ECL Finance, the NBFC arm of Edelweiss Group, announced a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 100 crore. The issue has a greenshoe option to retain up to Rs 400 crore, in case of oversubscription.
The public issue is of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 100 crore (base issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 400 crore, adding to a Rs 500 crore(Tranche II Issue), the company said in a filing to the exchanges.
The NCDs offer an effective yield (cumulative) of 9.90 percent per annum for 24 months tenure, 10.20 percent per annum for 39 months, up to 10.40 percent per annum for 60 months and 10.41 percent for 120 months tenure (monthly option).
V-Mart Retail slips nearly 6% as losses widens in Q2
Shares of V-Mart Retail slipped nearly 6 percent intraday on November 4 after compan’s YoY losses increased in the quarter ended September 2019. The company has reported loss of Rs 18 crore in Q2FY20 against loss of Rs 4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue was up 19.8 percent at Rs 314.1 crore versus Rs 262.2 crore. The company opened 27 new stores during H1, taking the total store count to 239 stores in 18 states, with aggregate retail area reaching a key milestone of 2 million sq. ft.
Indiabulls Housing Finance rises 4% as board to consider fund raising on Nov 6
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 4.5 percent intraday on November 4 as the company's board will consider raising funds via issue of NCDs/debentures/warrants.
The board will consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and/or compulsorily convertible debentures and/or optionally convertible debentures and/or NCDs-cum-convertible warrants of the company in the board meeting scheduled to be held on November 6.
The board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 in the said meeting.
Advanced Enzyme jumps 9% on strong Q2 numbers
Share prices of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose more than 9 percent intraday on November 4 after the company had reported better numbers in the quarter ended in September. The company posted 23 percent YoY jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 31.8 crore versus Rs 25.9 crore while revenue was up 8 percent at Rs 111.4 crore versus Rs 103.2 crore.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 12.2 percent at Rs 47.3 crore while the EBITDA margin was up 160 bps at 42.4 percent, YoY.
Market Update: Tata Steel, Vedanta and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers while YES Bank, TCS and Mahindra & Mahindra are the top losers. Nifty Metal surged over 3 percent while YES Bank, Tata Steel and Infosys are the most active stocks.
Infosys climbs 4% on no prima facie evidence to corroborate any of allegations by whistleblower
Fundamentally, economic cycles are confirming that the index is bottoming up, and In the coming few months we could see a further upside of 10 percent over the previous close.
