Market Live: Nifty extends losses, Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty Bank sheds 400 pts

ICRA pegs wind energy capacity addition at 3-3.5 GW in FY'19: Wind energy capacity addition is estimated at about 3-3.5 GW in FY2019 and the viability of bid tariffs and inter-state connectivity will be key headwinds for developers, ratings agency ICRA said today.

The project awards so far are expected to improve the capacity addition in the wind power segment to about 3 to 3.5 GW in FY2019 against 1.7 GW in FY2018, ICRA said in a statement.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) along with the distribution utilities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have awarded wind-power capacity of 7.6 GW over the past 15 months and another 10 GW each are proposed to be awarded in FY2019 and FY2020, reported PTI.