Market Live: Nifty extends losses, Sensex down 200 pts; HPCL, BPCL, IOC dip 4-9%

Earnings: Archies has reported net profit of Rs 30.6 crore in the Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 1.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, revenue was down 12 percent at Rs 42.7 crore against Rs 48.6 crore.

EBITDA or operating profit was at Rs 1.8 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 1.9 crore.