Market Live: Nifty extends gains, Sensex up 200 pts; Tech Mahindra, ONGC top gainers

Buzzing: Shares of Pricol slipped 4.6 percent intraday as company's joint venture between the company and Zorg Industries, Hong Kong had been called off due to project non viability.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) in Q4FY18 was up at Rs 32.65 crore against Rs 0.93 crore for the same quarter last year.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share (100%) to the shareholders of the company for the year March 31, 2018.