Market Live: Nifty continues to hold around 11,550, Sensex remains flat; pharma extends gain

Buzzing: Shares of HCL Technologies added 2.2 percent as company received shareholder approval for buyback of Rs 4,000 crore.

The Company has fixed August 31, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback.

The board of directors of the company, in its meeting held on July 12, 2018, approved the buyback of equity shares of the company, subject to the approval of the shareholders.