Market Live: Nifty consolidates ahead of F&O expiry; weak rupee lifts IT stocks

Crude Update: Oil prices rose today, pushed up by supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after US officials said all countries should stop Iranian crude imports from November.

Brent crude futures were at $76.65 per barrel, up 0.45 percent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $70.78 a barrel, up 0.35 percent.

The United States has told countries to cut imports of Iranian oil to zero from November, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.