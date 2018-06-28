Market Live: Nifty below 10,650 ahead of F&O expiry, Sensex falls 100 pts; Midcaps index dips 1%

Live now
Jun 28, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Double-digit volume growth seen in ceramic tiles by FY20: 3 stocks worth looking at
Prism Johnson and Somany Ceramics are still available at low valuation while Kajaria Ceramics is the market leader (9 percentas on FY18) and margin leader (17 percent as on FY18) in the ceramic tiles industry.
Rupee Update: The rupee recovered marginally from its life-time low to trade at 68.95 per dollar amid heavy month-end demand for the American currency from importers and banks.
The domestic unit plunged to a record low at 69.10 before gaining ground to 68.95 at 1030 hrs, still down by 34 paise.
The Indian unit resumed sharply lower at 68.89 from yesterday's closing level of 68.61 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.
Rising crude oil prices have deepened concerns about the country's current account deficit and inflation.
Crude oil prices rose in Asia as the US pressured allies to stopped buying Iranian crude amid concerns over supply disruptions in Libya and Canada.
Brent crude futures surged to USD 77.50 a barrel, the highest since 2014, on tight supply, reports PTI.
Acquisition: RBL Bank has acquired 100 percent stake in Swadhaar Finserve Pvt. Ltd. (SFPL) – an exclusive business correspondent of RBL Bank engaged in offering services to the underbanked segment in rural and semi-urban areas.
RBL Bank has brought this additional stake from marquee investors including global financial inclusion nonprofit Accion, which has been instrumental in shaping Swadhaar into one of India’s most effective lenders for underserved families and businesses. SFPL works as a last-mile distributor of comprehensive financial services and products, particularly loans and savings products, to low-income households and microenterprises across India.
Swadhaar’s extensive reach – with a network of 331 branches across 16 states and 2 union territories – and transformation from an NBFC to one of India’s first banking correspondents pioneered an innovative way to reach underserved communities throughout the country, the bank said.
Today, the company has an AUM of around Rs. 2,000 crores and reaches 750,000 customers.
"RBL Bank’s acquisition of SFPL is in line with its stated policy of strengthening its market position in this inclusive finance segment. SFPL and a few other select BC partners help RBL Bank in having a twin strategy of distribution, which is key towards having a diversified pan-India presence," the bank said.
Market Update: The market continued to trade lower with the Nifty falling below 10,650 levels ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts today, after the consistent correction in midcaps and smallcaps. The weakness in rupee and lingering trade concerns also weighed on the market.
The Nifty Midcap fell a percent, taking year-to-date loss to 14 percent and outperforming the Nifty50 index.
All sectoral indices are in the red except Auto and Metal that are flat in trade.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 97.34 points to 35,119.77 and the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 44.10 points to 10,627.30. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Comment on GST implementation of one year: Prasanth Prabhakaran, Senior President and CEO, YES Securities said
GST was a historic step to provide a simplified, single tax regime in line with the tax framework applicable across the globe. With completion of one year of GST implementation, the pains are behind, and gains have already started showing.
The Government has been more than proactive in meeting, resolving and addressing issues raised by India Inc. Post the launch, multiple levels of simplification in terms of slabs and processes, have ensured higher tax collections and ease of doing business.
This will reflect in greater economic activity at every level, thereby impacting the market positively.”
Capital Raising Plan: Shares of Allahabad Bank and Canara Bank rose 2-3 percent on the bank of capital raising plan.
The Allahabad Bank at its annual general meeting held on June 27 2018 approved raising of Rs 1,900 crore equity capital of the bank through QIP, FPO, rights issue or in combination thereof.
Canara Bank at it board meeting approved to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through employee stock purchase scheme.
Kotak view on Colgate: Kotak Securities has maintained add rating on Colgate Palmolivewith a target of Rs 1,300 per share.
According to research house, the company is not regaining any market share lost to Patanjali yet, while underlying category volume growth is inching up but at a slow pace.
The price hikes is going to take care of input cost inflation trends and expect higher advertising investment on flagship brand in naturals segment, it added
Buzzing: Shares of Aditya Birla Capital rose 2 percent intraday as research firm Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating with a target at Rs 175 per share.
The research house has remained positive given its good growth potential and improving profitability across business.
The company management expects benefits of opex leverage is playing out and targeting 16-18 percent RoE.
Withdrawal of Dividend: Indian Bank board has prudentially decided for withdrawal of the earlier resolution dated May 5 recommending declaration of dividend at Rs 6 per equity share.
Buzzing: Shares of Lupin added nearly 2 percent intraday as company partnered with Mylan to commercialise Enbrel biosimilar.
Through the partnership agreement, Mylan will commercialize Lupin's proposed etanercept biosimilar in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Africa and most markets throughout Asia, company said in release.
Enbrel is a TNF-inhibitoriindicated to treat certain autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis, it added.
As per IQVIA data, Enbrel had global brand sales of approximately USD 11.6 billion for the 12 months ending December 31, 2017.
Market Outlook: The S&P BSE Sensex might be down by about 3 percent from its all-time high while for the Nifty it is nearly 5 percent from its lifetime high of 11,171 which does not mean that we are in a bear market but a more matured phase of a bull market, Bharat Iyer, MD, JP Morgan highlighted in an interview with JPMorgan.
“When we started the year with expectations of low returns and high volatility. The Nifty5o in a way has risen from 10,000 in the beginning of the year to 10,600 now, a return of 6-7 percent. The will hit 11,300 through course of the year amid volatility,” said Iyer.
The volatility is likely to continue and midcaps are vulnerable at current levels which are likely to stay in that state for some more time thanks to excess valuations, rising cost of capital and global tensions.
Infosys Results Date: Infosys, the country's second largest IT services company, is scheduled to announce its financial results for the June quarter on July 13.
The meeting of the board will be held on July 12 and 13 to consider the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, Infosys said in a BSE filing.
"The financial results will be presented to the board of directors on July 13, 2018 for their approval," it added.
Investors will not only be keen on the company's scorecard for the June quarter and its take on the demand environment for tech services, but will eagerly also watch out for the management's narrative and operational strategy, given the backdrop of governance-related issues, reports PTI.
Buzzing: Shares of Exide Industries added 2 percent as company entered in to joint venture agreement with Switzerland company.
The company has signed a joint venture agreement with Leclanche S.A., a company incorporated under the laws of Switzerland and having its registered office at Switzerland.
Leclanche will grant licence to joint venture company (JVC) of its latest and most efficient technology for manufacturing of lithium batteries, module making and associated systems.
The company will make an initial capital contribution of Rs 3,74,950 at a subscription price of Rs 10 per share and Leclanche will make an initial capital contribution of Rs 1,25,050 at a subscription price of Rs 10 per share constituting approximately 74.99 percent and 25.01 percent of the total paid up capital of JVC respectively.
Buzzing: Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained over a percent after the US health regulator issued Establishment Inspection Report for the company's Medak units.
The pharma major informed exchanges that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for units located in Medak district, Telangana.
The US health regulator had conducted audit of API Hyderabad Plant 3 at Bollaram and API Hyderabad Plant 1 at Jinnaram Mandal, Medak District, Telangana on March 9 and March 16, respectively.
Market Update: The market is trading mildly lower in morning amid ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, and after the rupee breached 69 a dollar for the first time against the dollar.
The Nifty Midcap index continued to underperform frontliners, falling more than half a percent on weak market breadth. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 28.79 points to 35,188.32 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 20.40 points to 10,651.
Rollovers analysis by ICICI Securities:
Nifty rollovers were near 41.83 percent, in line with the 3-month average of 42.92 percent.
Marketwide rolls were at 59.99 percent compared to the 3M average of 58.33 percent.
Sectorally, technology, telecom and metals are seeing high rollover of positions while infra, realty and capital goods are seeing relatively low rolls into July series.
Highest rollover was observed in PEL (85 percent), JSW Steel (84 percent), Century Textiles (78 percent), Shriram Transport Finance (77 percent) and Idea (76 percent) while rollover was relatively low in KPIT, Oil India, OFSS, STAR and SRF Ltd.
Among index stocks, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Zee Entertainment are seeing high rolls into the July series while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC, HCL Tech, Cipla are seeing relatively low rolls into the next series
Rollover activity in the Nifty remained subdued in the last session as well amid a further decline in roll spread. The near month Nifty futures saw closure of almost 3.7 million shares while July series added almost 4.6 million shares indicating addition of fresh short positions as roll spread declined to just 2 points. During the session, roll spread turned negative also suggesting aggressive short rollover.
Despite continued closure, Nifty near month futures still has 16.6 million shares, which is in line with the last couple of months prior to settlement. Among index heavyweights, oil & gas and private sector banking stocks continue to hold significant open interest in the near month series while metal and FMCG are seeing high rolls into next series. Bank Nifty futures also saw accumulation of fresh open interest where roll cost turned negative in the last session
Rupee Trade: The Indian rupee breached 69 against the dollar for the first time on strong demand for American currency from exporters and banks.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices opened mildly lower after the Indian rupee touched an all-time low of 68.89 to the dollar.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 33 points to 35,184.11 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 23 points to 10,648.40.
TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Hindalco Industries are early gainers.
Tata Motors is under pressure.
Nifty Midcap index fell 93 points and Nifty Bank lost 23 points.
Jet Airways, SpiceJet, Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, HDIL, Adani Power and Tata Power fell 1-2 percent.
Stocks in News:
Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel are said closing in on JV Deal (Reuters).
Fortis Healthcare to extend deadline for submission of bids.
Bank of Maharashtra clarified exposure of Rs 96.52 crore to DS Kulkarni.
Karnataka Bank hiked deposit interest rates by 10 basis points to 7.35 percent across various tenors.
Mercator arm gets mining lease in Gujarat for 20 years; 23 million barrels of oil to be exploited.
Talwalkars Lifestyles to be listed on both exchanges from June 29.
Exide Industries entered into a joint venture with Leclanche SA to build lithium-ion batteries.
GMR Infra declared as selected bidder for development of a commercial port located at one of strategic nodes of the Vizag. Port will have initial capacity of 16 MT.
Exposure Margin: The National Stock Exchange has increased its additional exposure margin for select companies from June 29-July 26, 2018.
Clients with positions will now have margin apart from existing span plus exposure.
The exchanges has increased additional margin for Balrampur Chini, Capital First, CESC, DHFL, GMR Infrastructure, Granules, IDFC Bank, India Cements, Infibeam, IRB Infrastructure, Jain Irrigation, Karnataka Bank, Raymond, TV18 Broadcast, Reliance Capital, Tata Communications, BEML, Century Textiles and Wockhardt.
USFDA Approval: Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the US Food and Drug Administration has issued Establishment Inspection Report for the API Unit-I & III in Telangana.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give up to 14% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 30 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,645-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Rupee Trade: The Indian rupee touched fresh record low of 68.89 against the dollar in opening trade, falling 26 paise from the previous close. Consistent dollar demand from exporters and banks pushed it lower.
In previous session, the currency closed at 68.63 to the dollar, down 38 paise.
Market Pre-opening: Benchmark indices were flat in the pre-opening trade, following mixed trade in Asian stocks amid trade tensions between the US and China.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 34.07 points to 35,251.18 while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 8.70 points to 10,662.70.