Market Live: Nifty at day's high, Sensex up over 250 pts; Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel top gainers

Buzzing: Unichem Laboratories share price rallied more than 5 percent intraday after the company received final ANDA approval for its Montelukast Chewable tablets, 4 mg and 5 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market in the US.

The Montelukast chewable tablets are the AB rated generic equivalent of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation's Singulair tablets, 4 mg and 5 mg.

The drug is indicated for the prophylaxis and chronic treatment of asthma in adults and pediatric patients 12 months of age and older, and the prevention of exercise-induced broncho constriction in patients 15 years of age and older.