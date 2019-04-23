Market Live: Nifty above 11,600 in pre-opening, Sensex up 100 pts; rupee opens higher

Live now
Apr 23, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 69.62 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.67.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 11,600.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 109.97 points or 0.28% at 38755.15, and the Nifty up 27.20 points or 0.23% at 11621.70.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 5 points or 0.04 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,621-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Oil prices hover near 2019 highs
Oil prices hovered near 2019 peaks in early trading on Tuesday after Washington abruptly moved to end all Iran sanctions waivers by May, pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran.
Jet Airways | Essel Propack | Lux Industries | Tejas Networks | GAIL | Mcleod Russel and IRB Infrastructure are stocks which are in the news today.
Wall Street ends mixed: US stocks ended a low-volume trading session little changed on Monday, with the biggest gains in the energy sector as investors otherwise stayed on the sidelines ahead of quarterly earnings.
The market started off the F&O expiry week on a negative note and continued its downtrend for the second consecutive session on April 22 with the Nifty closing tad below 11,600 levels.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares were little changed on Tuesday, hovering not far from nine-month peaks hit last week, with concerns China may slow the pace of policy easing curbing the market's enthusiasm.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 9.50 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,626.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
