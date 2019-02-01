Market Live: Nifty above 10,900, Sensex up 400 points; auto, consumption stocks surge

Budget Updates Stay tuned to our special live blog on all the action from the Budget.
Feb 01, 12:46 PM (IST)
Consumption stocks have surged after Finance Minister’s announcement to exempt taxes for salaried class earning Rs 5 lakh. Nifty Consumption index is up 1.9 percent with most of the constituents of the index trading in green.
Feb 01, 12:42 PM (IST)
All auto stocks are in green.
Feb 01, 12:38 PM (IST)
Buzzing: Auto stocks Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki are up 6.9%, 4.8% and 5.3%, respectively.
Feb 01, 12:36 PM (IST)
Market Update: Sensex is up 415.32 points or 1.15% at 36672.01, and the Nifty up 116.60 points or 1.08% at 10947.60.
About 1214 shares have advanced, 929 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
Feb 01, 12:31 PM (IST)
Full tax rebate to salaried class earning up to Rs 5 lakh.
Feb 01, 12:27 PM (IST)
FY20 targets:
Fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
Expenditure target at Rs 27.84 lakh crore
Capex 3.36 lakh crore
Feb 01, 12:24 PM (IST)
Stocks of farm equipment makers are trading higher after the FM announced sops for farmers. Mahindra & Mahindra and Escorts are up 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.
India poised to become $5 trillion economy in five years and aspires to become $10 trillion economy in next eight years, Goyal said in his budget speech.
Feb 01, 12:14 PM (IST)
“The structural income support providing direct benefit transfer to small and marginal farmers is in the right direction. Around 72% of farmer are in this category and are likely to increase to 90% by 2025. The support can be helpful to protect this segment from market and price fluctuation and absorb the inflationary cost increments,” said Ajay Kakra, Leader – Food and Agriculture, PwC India.
Buzzing: Yes Bank is down about 2% as its Retail Head, Group President resigns.
Feb 01, 11:59 AM (IST)
Yes Bank Retail Head, Group President Pralay Mondal has resigned.
Feb 01, 11:54 AM (IST)
Defence stocks are trading up as the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 3 lakh crore for the defence this year.
Feb 01, 11:50 AM (IST)
Metal stocks are under pressure and the Nifty Metal index is down over 3%. After its Q3 results, Vedanta stocks are down over 16%.
Feb 01, 11:45 AM (IST)
Slippage in fiscal deficit may delay any possible RBI rate cut in Feb, EY said. Commenting on PM Kisaan Samman Scheme, it said it is positive for farm equipment sector. However, the scheme will put additional impact of 0.26 percent on the fiscal deficit.
Feb 01, 11:37 AM (IST)
The FM also announced 2.5% interest subventions for farmers struck by natural calamities. Moreover, he announced 2% interest subvention for animal husbandry and fisheries sector.
Feb 01, 11:32 AM (IST)
Realty stocks are maintaining their morning gain as Finance Minister has announced projects for the infra space. Nifty Realty index is up over 1.7%. Read more
Feb 01, 11:27 AM (IST)
Farmers who own up to 2 acres of land to be given Rs 500 a month, Rs 6000 a year. This income support will be transferred in three equal installments. The government of India will solely fund this project. This is to be applicable from December 1, 2018. This will cost Rs 75,000 crore every year.
Feb 01, 11:20 AM (IST)
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal: Almost 3 lakh crore has already been recovered in favour of banks and creditors, big defaulters have also not been spared by our government pic.twitter.com/xMTtopcaQV
Slippage in fiscal deficit marginal, but still a matter of concern, said EY. The government has raised fiscal deficit target for current fiscal year to 3.4%.
Feb 01, 11:15 AM (IST)
Piyush Goyal says: Current account deficit to be contained at 2.5%
Feb 01, 11:09 AM (IST)
Piyush Goyal says: 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
Feb 01, 11:05 AM (IST)
Emerging Markets investor Mark Mobius talking to CNBC TV-18 said he is still confident that GDP data put out by Indian government is credible. The essence of the Budget would matter more than numbers, he added. Commenting on the general election, he further said, BJP is expected to be weaker in elections 2019.
Feb 01, 10:58 AM (IST)
Bharti Airtel gains 4%: Shares rallied 4 percent in morning on Friday after the strong Africa business managed to offset the company's India wireless segment. The third quarter earnings were largely inline with estimates as the weakness in India margin offset by another strong Africa business performance.
Feb 01, 10:53 AM (IST)
Feb 01, 10:46 AM (IST)
Deutsche Bank on Dabur: Research house maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 500 per share. There is a turnaround story in consumer staples as company gains from better execution and market share. Seen pick up in rural demand.
Feb 01, 10:34 AM (IST)
JUST IN | January Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 53.9 vs 53.2, MoM. Orders & Output in January increase at fastest pace in 13 months.
highlights
Budget Updates
Rupee Update:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
GST Collections
Budget Updates Stay tuned to our special live blog on all the action from the Budget.
Consumption stocks have surged after Finance Minister’s announcement to exempt taxes for salaried class earning Rs 5 lakh. Nifty Consumption index is up 1.9 percent with most of the constituents of the index trading in green.
All auto stocks are in green.
Buzzing: Auto stocks Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki are up 6.9%, 4.8% and 5.3%, respectively.
Market Update: Sensex is up 415.32 points or 1.15% at 36672.01, and the Nifty up 116.60 points or 1.08% at 10947.60.
About 1214 shares have advanced, 929 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
Full tax rebate to salaried class earning up to Rs 5 lakh.
FY20 targets:
Fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
Expenditure target at Rs 27.84 lakh crore
Capex 3.36 lakh crore
Stocks of farm equipment makers are trading higher after the FM announced sops for farmers. Mahindra & Mahindra and Escorts are up 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.
FM Goyal announces single window clearance for Indian film-makers; multiplex stocks rally
Shares of PVR, Eros International, and Inox Wind, among others, rallied based on announcements in the Interim Budget. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced that there will be a single-window clearances for Indian filmmakers.
India poised to become $5 trillion economy in five years and aspires to become $10 trillion economy in next eight years, Goyal said in his budget speech.
“The structural income support providing direct benefit transfer to small and marginal farmers is in the right direction. Around 72% of farmer are in this category and are likely to increase to 90% by 2025. The support can be helpful to protect this segment from market and price fluctuation and absorb the inflationary cost increments,” said Ajay Kakra, Leader – Food and Agriculture, PwC India.
Budget 2019: Centre allocates Rs 64.5k crore for Railways for 2019-20, up by 17.24%
The government on February 1 announced a massive allocation for railway's capital expenditureat Rs 1.58 lakh crore under the interim budget of 2019-20.
Sensex heat map
Buzzing: Yes Bank is down about 2% as its Retail Head, Group President resigns.
Yes Bank Retail Head, Group President Pralay Mondal has resigned.
Defence stocks are trading up as the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 3 lakh crore for the defence this year.
Metal stocks are under pressure and the Nifty Metal index is down over 3%. After its Q3 results, Vedanta stocks are down over 16%.
Slippage in fiscal deficit may delay any possible RBI rate cut in Feb, EY said. Commenting on PM Kisaan Samman Scheme, it said it is positive for farm equipment sector. However, the scheme will put additional impact of 0.26 percent on the fiscal deficit.
The FM also announced 2.5% interest subventions for farmers struck by natural calamities. Moreover, he announced 2% interest subvention for animal husbandry and fisheries sector.
Realty stocks are maintaining their morning gain as Finance Minister has announced projects for the infra space. Nifty Realty index is up over 1.7%. Read more
Farmers who own up to 2 acres of land to be given Rs 500 a month, Rs 6000 a year. This income support will be transferred in three equal installments. The government of India will solely fund this project. This is to be applicable from December 1, 2018. This will cost Rs 75,000 crore every year.
Slippage in fiscal deficit marginal, but still a matter of concern, said EY. The government has raised fiscal deficit target for current fiscal year to 3.4%.
Piyush Goyal says: Current account deficit to be contained at 2.5%
Piyush Goyal says: 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
Emerging Markets investor Mark Mobius talking to CNBC TV-18 said he is still confident that GDP data put out by Indian government is credible. The essence of the Budget would matter more than numbers, he added. Commenting on the general election, he further said, BJP is expected to be weaker in elections 2019.
Bharti Airtel gains 4%: Shares rallied 4 percent in morning on Friday after the strong Africa business managed to offset the company's India wireless segment. The third quarter earnings were largely inline with estimates as the weakness in India margin offset by another strong Africa business performance.
Deutsche Bank on Dabur: Research house maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 500 per share. There is a turnaround story in consumer staples as company gains from better execution and market share. Seen pick up in rural demand.
JUST IN | January Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 53.9 vs 53.2, MoM. Orders & Output in January increase at fastest pace in 13 months.