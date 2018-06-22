Market Live: Nifty above 10,750 as Europe opens higher; Sun Pharma, M&M top gainers

Recommendation: Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock and expects 23 percent upside over a period of one year.

"We value ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) using the embedded value methodology and estimate the company to deliver new business value of Rs 2,040 crore in FY20E, while operating return on embedded value (RoEV) remains healthy at 19.5 percent," the research house said.

It valued IPRU at around Rs 68,460 crore using P/EV multiple of 2.7x (implied new business multiple of 21x), which implies a price target of Rs 480 per share – an upside of 23 percent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is amongst the market leader in the private sector life insurance space, aided by its strong brand, distribution capabilities and product portfolio.