Jan 08, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices recover, Nifty around 12K; SBI, HDFC Bank most active

The Indian market is in the negative as the rupee weakened further against the US dollar after crude oil prices rose in the global markets post a retaliatory attack on the US-led forces by Iran.

highlights

  • January 08, 2020 02:09 PM IST

    December 2019 Mutual Fund Data: The net equity inflow was at Rs 4,432.2 crore versus Rs 933 crore and balanced fund outflow at Rs 2,040 crore versus Rs 4,932 crore, MoM.

    Liquid fund outflow stood at Rs 71,158.5 crore against inflow of Rs 6,938 crore, ETF inflow was at Rs 12.673.5 versus Rs 2,954.5 crore and credit risk outflow at Rs 1,191 crore versus Rs 1,899 crore, MoM.

  • January 08, 2020 02:04 PM IST

    Most active shares on BSE and NSE:

  • January 08, 2020 02:00 PM IST

    Wipro Q3FY20 estimates: The company's USD revenue is expected to increase by 2.3% QoQ (+1.9% CC, 1.6% CC organic) to USD 2,096 mn led by revival in communications and consumer offset by weak BFSI (Capital markets). Inorganic (ITI) will add 30 bps to growth. Guidance of 0.8% to +2.8% CC growth includes inorganic. APAT is expected to decline 3.1% QoQ to Rs 24.74 bn. Factored in USD rev growth of 2.3/5.5/6.1% and IT services margin of 18.1/18.2/18.0% for FY20/21/22E, said HDFC Securities.

    JM Financial has a hold recommendation for Wipro. It sees an 8.8% upside potential in the stock. According to its reports, Wipro’s 3QFY20 USD revenue is expected to increase by 2.4% QoQ to USD 2,098 mn. INR revenue is expected to increase by  3% QoQ to Rs 151,021 mn.

    Prabhudas Lilladher  expects company will post stable growth. It expects CC revenue growth of 2% & cross currency tailwinds of 40bps and EBIT margin to remain flat.

  • January 08, 2020 01:53 PM IST

    ICICIdirect maintains buy on Birla Corporation: Despite cost pressures, the company has managed to improve its EBITDA margins from 9% in FY16 to 14.5% in FY19, led by increasing sale of premium products. While the company had been saddled with significant debt owing to the Reliance Cement Corporation (RCCPL) acquisition, over FY17-19, debt/equity has improved from 1.3x to 0.9x while debt/EBITDA is expected to improve as well from 5.3x in FY18 to 3.8x by FY21E. Current valuation of 7.5x EV/EBITDA on FY21E numbers make the company well placed for a meaningful upside. We maintain a buy rating on the company with a target price of Rs 760 per share.

  • January 08, 2020 01:44 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki December 2019 production up by 7.88%: The company's total production for December 2019 was up 7.88 percent at 1,15,949 units against 1,07,478 units.

  • January 08, 2020 01:35 PM IST
  • January 08, 2020 01:31 PM IST

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has recovered from the day's low level and trading at day's high level at 71.93 per dollar versus previous close 71.83. It touched a low of 72.07 per dollar intraday trade.

  • January 08, 2020 01:25 PM IST

    Daawat-Kameda (India) Private Limited, a Joint Venture Company between LT Foods & Japan’s Kameda Seika, has launched ‘Kari Kari’, crunchy, light, healthy and premium rice snacks in the Indian market.

  • January 08, 2020 01:00 PM IST

    Market update: The Indian market is experiencing selling pressure in most sectors in the light of weak global cues. Sensex was 153 points, or 0.37 percent, down at 40,716 while Nifty was 54 points, or 0.45 percent, down at 11,999 around 12:55 hours. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were 0.33 percent and 0.07 percent down, respectively, at that time. 

