Market Live: Indices recover, Nifty around 12K; SBI, HDFC Bank most active

’Wipro Q3FY20 estimates: The company's USD revenue is expected to increase by 2.3% QoQ (+1.9% CC, 1.6% CC organic) to USD 2,096 mn led by revival in communications and consumer offset by weak BFSI (Capital markets). Inorganic (ITI) will add 30 bps to growth. Guidance of 0.8% to +2.8% CC growth includes inorganic. APAT is expected to decline 3.1% QoQ to Rs 24.74 bn. Factored in USD rev growth of 2.3/5.5/6.1% and IT services margin of 18.1/18.2/18.0% for FY20/21/22E, said HDFC Securities.

JM Financial has a hold recommendation for Wipro. It sees an 8.8% upside potential in the stock. According to its reports, Wipro’s 3QFY20 USD revenue is expected to increase by 2.4% QoQ to USD 2,098 mn. INR revenue is expected to increase by 3% QoQ to Rs 151,021 mn.



Prabhudas Lilladher expects company will post stable growth. It expects CC revenue growth of 2% & cross currency tailwinds of 40bps and EBIT margin to remain flat.