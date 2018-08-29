Market Live: Midcaps dominate amid consolidation on benchmarks, Nifty holds 11,700; IT, FMCG fall

Market Update: Consolidation has continued on the market throughout the morning and the noon session as well. The Nifty is managing to hold 11,700, while the Sensex is down around one-tenth of a percent.

The Sensex is down 42.73 points or 0.11% at 38853.90, while the Nifty is down 17.00 points or 0.14% at 11721.50. The market breadth is narrow as 1,232 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,210 shares, while 150 shares were unchanged.

Losses in IT, infrastructure, energy, and FMCG names are being offset by metals, PSU banks, and automobiles. The midcap index has maintained its outperformance over benchmarks, up around 1 percent.

ONGC, State Bank of India, and UPL are the top gainers, while Coal India and IndusInd Bank have lost the most.