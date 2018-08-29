Market Live: Midcaps dominate amid consolidation on benchmarks, Nifty holds 11,700; IT, FMCG fall

Live now
Aug 29, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
Expert on rupee:
Market Update:
Rupee hits all-time low:
Market Update:
SBI gains on stake sale in NSE:
Jet Airways continues to soar:
Market opens:
While 25 stocks made their way into Nifty since FY13, these stocks may be added in March
Based on our analysis of current free float market cap, we expect Nestle and Godrej Consumer to be added in March 2019 during Nifty 50 constituent revision at the expense of UPL & Bharti Infratel
Highlights | RBI releases its annual report for 2017-18
The RBI touched upon a host of subjects like asset quality in the banking system, the government's demonetisation exercise in 2016, the value of the rupee, and India's macros
Market Update: Consolidation has continued on the market throughout the morning and the noon session as well. The Nifty is managing to hold 11,700, while the Sensex is down around one-tenth of a percent.
The Sensex is down 42.73 points or 0.11% at 38853.90, while the Nifty is down 17.00 points or 0.14% at 11721.50. The market breadth is narrow as 1,232 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,210 shares, while 150 shares were unchanged.
Losses in IT, infrastructure, energy, and FMCG names are being offset by metals, PSU banks, and automobiles. The midcap index has maintained its outperformance over benchmarks, up around 1 percent.
ONGC, State Bank of India, and UPL are the top gainers, while Coal India and IndusInd Bank have lost the most.
Reliance Infra rises nearly 3% ahead of board meeting for power biz tranfer
A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 29, to consider and approve, the transfer of integrated Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission.
These 7 stocks maintained consistency in PAT margin, RoE, RoCE in last 3 fiscals
Numerous factors influence the price performance of a stock, the importance of robust fundamentals play a dominant role in determining the extent of re-rating.
Opinion | LIC's stake increase in IDBI Bank is funds flushed down the drain
By truly privatising the beleaguered lender, the government could have sent a strong signal to the markets of its intention of impart a new lease of life to the ailing sector.
Physical delivery of derivatives to attract same STT as cash: The tax incidence on the settlement of derivative contracts by taking physical delivery of securities is set to increase tenfold when compared to those who settle in cash, according to a report in The Economic Times. The Bombay High Court was apprised by the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that physical settlement in the equity and derivatives segments will attract the same securities transaction tax.
The delivery of shares worth Rs 1 crore will now be taxed Rs 10,000 as opposed to Rs 1,000 previously.
A two-member bench comprising of Justice MS Karnik and BR Gavai had sought an explanation from the taxman following a petition filed by members of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The ambiguity over the tax liability on securities transactions came to the fore after the exchange moved 46 stocks in the futures and options segment to the compulsory delivery category.
This change was made applicable since July. The market regulator also passed an order whereby equity derivatives were ordered to shift to physical settlement in a staggered manner.
Partnership: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe has entered into a strategic, exclusive licensing agreement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler, used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in Western Europe.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head of Europe and Latin America Achin Gupta said, respiratory is a core area of focus for Glenmark and this deal shows our commitment to increase product offerings within this segment.
"There is significant opportunity in the inhalers market and we believe that this deal will give further impetus to Glenmark's growth in Europe," he added.
(From PTI)
Gautam Shah sees Sensex at 40,000 soon, Nifty near 12,700 in 6-8 months; prefers Pharma, IT
The Nifty Midcap index could add 600-odd points in couple of months to near 20,400 levels, Gautam Shah, Associate Director and Technical Analyst at JM Financial told CNBC-TV18.
Expert on rupee: “The weakness could be on the back of month-end demand (for dollars) from oil companies. As such, all other factors are supportive of the currency. It could see appreciation after one or two days once this demand is out of the market,” Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Moneycontrol. For the very short term, he expects support to be around 70.20/USD and resistance around 70.75/USD.
Market Update: Equity benchmarks have continued to trade flat, amid a weak rupee. The Indian currency managed to hit an all-time low of 70.4012 to the US dollar on the back of renewed demand for dollars as well as oil price hike too.
Banks are back in the green, while there has been a sharp uptick in metals as well. The Nifty Metal index is up over 2 percent. The Nifty PSU bank index is also higher by 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, strength in midcaps has continued, with the index up around 1 percent.
The Sensex is up 11.14 points or 0.03% at 38907.77, while the Nifty is down 2.50 points or 0.02% at 11736.00. The market breadth is positive as 1,279 shares advanced, against a decline of 935 shares, while 138 shares are unchanged.
Vedanta, State Bank of India, and UPL are the top gainers, while Coal India, IndusInd Bank, and HCL Tech have lost the most.
Rupee hits all-time low: The Indian rupee has hit a fresh record low of 70.4012 to the US dollar.
The currency had a weak start to the day as well, falling 22 paise to 70.32 against the US dollar, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.
Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers, dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.
Yesterday, the local currency had bounced back in a tepid fashion from the record closing low, gaining 6 paise to end at 70.10 against the US currency.
Experts also told CNBC-TV18 that increased demand for oil as well as in the defence space is putting pressure on the currency.
GST Council considering Kerala government's proposal of 'calamity tax'
Experts are of the opinion that the GST architecture should not be tampered with as it will lead to demands from other states as well
Diesel prices hit new record high as rupee weakens, petrol prices rise 13 paise
The price of petrol rose by 13 paise to Rs 78.18 per litre in the National Capital Region on August 29, while that of diesel rose by 14 paise to Rs 69.75 per litre, according to information on Indian Oil Corporation's website.
Transaction tax raised tenfold for physical delivery of derivatives in F&O segment
However, the tax department issued a clarification that the settlement of derivative contracts by taking delivery of shares will not be different from the procedure followed for equity contracts.
Market Update: Following days of rally in the market, benchmarks have taken a pause on Wednesday morning. The Sensex and Nifty are trading flat, with the latter managing to hold 11,700-mark. The Bank Nifty is trading flat, but PSU bank index is higher by around half a percent.
Weakness in IT and FMCG is being offset by metals and pharma. Midcaps have had a strong start, outperforming the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap index is up almost a percent.
Among shares, State Bank of India is up almost a percent on the back of its plan to sell stake in NSE. Meanwhile, Jet Airways is up over a percent after it received 300 million dollar liquidity support from banks.
The Sensex is up 0.55 points or 0.00% at 38897.18, while the Nifty is down 6.00 points or 0.05% at 11732.50. The market breadth is positive as 1,046 shares advanced, against a decline of 626 shares, while 98 shares were unchanged.
SBI gains on stake sale in NSE: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) gained 1 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company received approval to initiate sale of up to 3.9% of bank's stake in NSE.
"The appropriate authority has accorded approval to explore and initiate the process of divestment upto 3.8958 percent of stake of SBI in National Stock Exchange of lndia through secondary sale," as per company release.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 351.50 and 52-week low Rs 232 on 26 October, 2017 and 27 April, 2018, respectively.
Jet Airways continues to soar:Shares of Jet Airways rose 3 percent on Wednesday morning as investors cheered the ‘liquidity support’ of USD 300 million that the firm received.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 302.70 and an intraday low of Rs 296.00.
The airline announced that it got USD 300 million in the form of advance lease incentives and borrowings from domestic banks, news agency PTI reported.
The company got a liquidity support of USD 300 million towards lease incentives and bank borrowings, Jet Airways deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Amit Agarwal today said in an analysts call.
Market opens: After days of positive openings, it is a flat start for equity benchmarks on this Wednesday morning, with the Nifty managing to hold 11,700-mark.
The Sensex is down 11.77 points or 0.03% at 38884.86, while the Nifty is lower by 10.70 points or 0.09% at 11727.80. The market breadth is positive as 518 shares advanced, 310 shares declined, while 59 shares were unchanged.
Banks are trading mixed, as the Bank Nifty is trading lower by one-fifth of a percent, while the PSU bank index is up over half a percent. Metals have further extended their gains from previous sessions. IT and pharma are witnessing some cooling off. Among broader markets, midcaps are higher by 0.25 percent.
Vedanta, State Bank of India, and GAIL are the top gainers, while Axis Bank, Coal India, and Lupin are the top losers.
Market at pre-open: The pre-opening rates indicate flat to positive start for the market with Nifty trading above 11,760, while Sensex crosses 30,000 level.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 112.57 points or 0.29% at 39009.20, and the Nifty up 22.30 points or 0.19% at 11760.80.
BPCL, SBI, YEs Bank, JSW Steel and Adani Enterprises are among the major gainers on Indices, while Lupin trading down in pre-opening trade.
Stocks in the news: SBI, Artson Engg, Jet Airways, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Lupin, JP Power
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Intec Capital: Company approves re-appointment of Sanjeev Goel as Managing Director RMG Alloy Steel: Appoints B K Goenka as Chairman of
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give up to 12% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 10 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,749-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.