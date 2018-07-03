Market Live: Midcap underperforms Sensex; RIL, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank support

Govt wants to close IDBI-LIC deal in next three months: Finance Ministry official said insurance major LIC would independently value IDBI Bank, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting NewsRise.

The official further said the government is asking LIC to price IDBI Bank's future worth while valuing lender while IDBI Bank is also in process of determining fair value of its own shares.

The government has sought premium from LIC for selling majority stake in the lender and wants to close the stake sale deal in next three months.