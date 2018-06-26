Market Live: Midcap underperforms Sensex; FMCG, metals stocks shine

Live now
Jun 26, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Avanti Feeds surges 17% post share split, bonus issue: The company has fixed June 27 as the record date for the purpose of ex-bonus and ex-split.
The company has sub-divided its equity shares from face value of Rs 2 each to Re 1 each.
Also, the company issued bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. 1 equity share of Re 1 each for every 2 equity shares of Re 1 each (after sub-division of shares).
Order Win: Shares of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes rose 3.5 percent intraday on the back of order win worth Rs 125.51 crore.
The company has received a domestic order worth Rs 125.51 crore for supply of welded carbon steel pipes.
The said order will be completed by March/April, 2019.
Investment: Future Enterprises said Generali Group has signed an agreement with Future Group to increase its stake in its Insurance ventures in India to 49 percent from 25.5 percent, underscoring its commitment to growing its presence in the local insurance market.
Generali's presence in India is currently in the form of two joint ventures called Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited and Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (non-life insurance).
"Through this transaction Generali has committed up to approximately 120 million euro to the partnership which will continue to leverage the far-reaching distribution network of Future Group, a unique platform and customer ecosystem to offer insurance protection solutions within India with a focus on digital," the company said.
The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2018 subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.
Market Update: The market continued to be rangebound as investors digested global correction and monitor trade developments between world's largest economies US and China.
Experts expect the volatility to increase ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts on Thursday.
Nifty Midcap index underperformed frontliners, falling third of a percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 47.16 points to 35,517.51 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 13.30 points at 10,775.80. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Buzzing: Voltas’ shares lost around 4 percent in the morning as investors reacted to reports of Tata Group looking to divest stake in the company.
According to CNBC-TV18, the Group is looking to sell up to 9 percent stake in the company and may look at an offer for sale (OFS) option for the same. The said divestment could take place in more than one tranche. Currently, Tata Sons is said to have 26.6 percent stake in Voltas.
The report further outlined tha the group could sell between 4-5 percent of Tata Sons’ stake in Voltas and could sell entire 0.58 percent stake of EWart Investments in the firm.
The capital raised through this sale could then be used for defence and aerospace investments. The move is also aimed at simplifying holding structure in group companies.
Buzzing: Shares of Tata Elxsi gained over percent in the morning trade and hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE on reports that the firm is coming up with a prototype for driverless cars.
According to The Hindu BusinessLine, the firm could be first to come up with a driverless car prototype in the next 6-8 months.
The solution is likely to be implemented by one of the top five auto-makers, Nitin Pai, Senior Vice President told the newspaper.
Its program, Autonomai, “a fully autonomous middleware platform” has been licensed to one of the top five automakers. Currently, the automaker is believed to be testing it in Germany.
Order Win: Share price of JMC Projects rose 1 percent as company won an order worth Rs 1,966 crore.
JMC led consortium has secured two turnkey projects under Micro Lift Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 2,650 crore from Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) in Madhya Pradesh.
The share of JMC in these projects is around Rs 1,600 crore.
The other order is for construction of township for National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for approximately Rs 366 crore in Chhattisgarh.
Buzzing: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma added 2 percent as company received USFDA approval for Ertapenem injection.
The company has received final approval from the USFDA (US Food & Drug Administration) to manufacture and market Ertapenem injection 1 g/vial.
Ertapenem injection is a generic equivalent of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp’s Invanz injection.
The product will be launched in July 2018.
Ertapenem injection is used for the treatment of moderate to severe infections caused by susceptible bacteria. Also indicated in adults for the prophylaxis of surgical site infection following elective colorectal surgery.
Market Update: The market continued to consolidate amid global weakness on trade tensions between world's largest economies US and China, and also ahead of expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 13.20 points to 35,483.55 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 3.50 points at 10,766.
Buzzing: Shares of PNB Housing Finance fell over 3.5 percent in the morning trade after the lender clarified that it was not aware of any talks to sell controlling stake to HDFC or Kotak Mahindra Bank.
"The company is not aware of any such negotiations. We would like to state that the company does not have any information on the news item published," the company said in an exchange notification.
The share had rallied on Monday, around 15 percent, on the back of media reports that the bank’s controlling stake was up for grabs. However, senior management at HDFC and now at PNB Housing Finance have clarified that no such talks are underway.
According to a report on The Economic Times, both the lenders were competing for a controlling stake in PNB Housing Finance in a bid to get better access to mortgage market.
The report further added, quoting sources, PNB and Carlyle were looking to sell their 66 percent stake to a large investor. The deal is expected to fetch them about Rs 6,000 crore each, the people said.
Varroc Engineering IPO: Brokerages advice subscribe, should you?
SMC says only high-risk investors should opt for the issue as it looks expensive and given the company's high dependence on its global business. Choice Broking also advises subscribing with caution due to its expensive valuation.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices started off the trade on a negative note, following global weakness due to trade tensions between world's largest economies US and China.
The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 94.76 points to 35,375.59 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 29.00 points to 10,733.50.
Tata Motors, Vedanta, IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Labs are early losers.
Aurobindo Pharma, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ITC, Lupin, TCS and Indiabulls Housing gained.
Nifty Midcap index fell 55 points and Nifty Bank lost 95 points.
Voltas, Sun TV Network, PNB Housing Finance and KRBL fell up to 6 percent.
Info Edge and Jet Airways gained more than a percent.
Stocks in the news: Piramal Enterprises, Fortis, Bajaj Auto, Jet Airways, NHPC, Grasim, United Spirits
Here are stocks that are in news today: Piramal Enterprises to sell arm Piramal Imaging to Alliance Medical Acquisitionco Fortis Healthcare board meeting to consider Q4 results adjourned on June
Rupee Opening: The Indian rupee has opened lower at 68.13 against the dollar and fell further to 68.19, down 7 paise from previous settlement.
Market Pre-Opening: Benchmark indices are flat in pre-opening trade amid global weakness on ongoing trade tensions between US and China.
The Sensex rose 21.98 points to 35,492.33 while the Nifty fell 23.20 points to 10,739.30.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open lower, may retest 10,700 levels
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 25.5 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,735-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Pre-Market Update: The Nifty50 is likely to open lower on Tuesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty closed 59 points lower at 10,762 on Monday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 25.5 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,735-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
An escalating trade dispute between the United States and other leading economies battered US stocks on Monday, handing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq their steepest losses in more than two months, said a Reuters report.
Global stocks extended a sell-off on Tuesday as mounting trade tensions between the United States and other major economies continued to steer investors away from riskier assets, lifting safe-haven US Treasuries and keeping the dollar on the defensive, it said.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.8 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.55 percent and Australian stocks dropped 0.6 percent.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday on uncertainty over Libyan oil exports, although plans by producer cartel OPEC to raise output continued to drag. Brent crude.