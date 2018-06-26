Market Live: Midcap underperforms Sensex; FMCG, metals stocks shine

Avanti Feeds surges 17% post share split, bonus issue: The company has fixed June 27 as the record date for the purpose of ex-bonus and ex-split.

The company has sub-divided its equity shares from face value of Rs 2 each to Re 1 each.

Also, the company issued bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. 1 equity share of Re 1 each for every 2 equity shares of Re 1 each (after sub-division of shares).