Market Live: Midcap underperforms Sensex; Brent crude dips 1% ahead of OPEC meet

Crude Update:

Oil prices dipped as Iran signaled it could be won over to a small rise in OPEC crude output, likely paving the road for the producer cartel to agree on a supply increase during a meeting on June 22.

However, prices were prevented from falling further by record refinery runs in the United States and a large decline in US crude inventories, a sign of strong fuel demand in the world's biggest economy.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $73.67 per barrel, down 1.43 percent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.04 a barrel, down 1.02 percent.

Iran, a major supplier within the producer cartel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), signaled on Wednesday it could agree on a small increase in the group's output during a meeting at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna on June 22, reports Reuters.