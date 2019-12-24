Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian Indices

Live now
Dec 24, 2019
Oil prices
US Markets
SGX Nifty
Oil prices: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after Russia’s energy minister, Alexander Novak, said cooperation with OPEC on supporting the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in US crude inventories.
Brent crude was up 7 cents at USD 66.46 a barrel by 0105 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was 4 cents higher at USD 60.56 a barrel.
US Markets: Wall Street's main indexes posted record closing highs on Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial US-China trade pact would be signed soon, while Boeing gave the Dow a big boost after the planemaker ousted its chief executive officer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.44 points, or 0.34%, to 28,551.53, the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points, or 0.09%, to 3,224.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.69 points, or 0.23%, to 8,945.65.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a nine-point loss. Nifty futures were trading around 12,270-level on the Singaporean Exchange
Experts expect the market to remain rangebound in the coming sessions due to the lack of triggers. They believe 12,000 would act as crucial support.