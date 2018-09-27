Market Live: Losses deepen as Nifty falls below 11k, Sensex falls over 200 pts dragged by RIL, HDFC, ITC

JUST IN | CNBC-TV18 REPORTS THAT RBI HAS CALLED OFF MEET WITH IL&FS SHAREHOLDERS AHEAD OF AGM

According to the channel, the central bank had earlier called for a meeting with shareholders of the firm on September 28 to discuss a capital infusion plan. Entities such as LIC, ADIA, SBI and HDFC are among shareholders of the company. All eyes are now on the annual general meeting which will be held on September 29 where it will be seeking a nod for capital raising plan.