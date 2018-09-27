App
Sep 27, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Losses deepen as Nifty falls below 11k, Sensex falls over 200 pts dragged by RIL, HDFC, ITC

Among sectors, banks are trading in the red, while IT and pharmaceuticals are trading higher.

highlights

  • Sep 27, 01:38 PM (IST)

  • Sep 27, 01:35 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The rupee has extended losses to 72.74 per US dollar and is trading around low point of the day. Image: Bloomberg.com
  • Sep 27, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Aavas IPO Update The initial public offering (IPO) of Aavas Financiers has been subscribed 42 percent on Day 3 of the issue so far. It has received bids for 61.45 lakh shares against an issue size of 1.4 crore shares. 

  • Sep 27, 01:04 PM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 01:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | CNBC-TV18 REPORTS THAT RBI HAS CALLED OFF MEET WITH IL&FS SHAREHOLDERS AHEAD OF AGM

    According to the channel, the central bank had earlier called for a meeting with shareholders of the firm on September 28 to discuss a capital infusion plan. Entities such as LIC, ADIA, SBI and HDFC are among shareholders of the company. All eyes are now on the annual general meeting which will be held on September 29 where it will be seeking a nod for capital raising plan. 

  • Sep 27, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Market Update Weakness has resumed on the market, with Nifty breaching 11,000-mark, while the Sensex is down 170 points. 

    The Sensex is down 174 points or 0.4% at 36368.2, while the Nifty is lower by 60.6 points or 0.5% at 10993.2. The market breadth is negative as 748 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,547 shares, while 153 shares were unchanged.

  • Sep 27, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade ahead of September F&O expiry with Nifty hovering around 11,000 level.

    The Sensex is down 122.36 points at 36419.91, while Nifty is down 44.90 points at 11008.90. About 805 shares have advanced, 1472 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged. 

    Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki are the top losers on the Sensex

  • Sep 27, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Indo Amines rose 11 percent as company board approved a draft scheme of amalgamation of Core Chemicals (Mumbai) and Key Organics (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) with the company.

    The Scheme is subject to approval of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, besides other approvals as applicable, if any.

    The company has terminated the MOU and acquisition of Industrial Land of Pious Engineering situated at Dombivali (East), Dist. Thane, Maharashtra for further business purpose.

  • Sep 27, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Just In: AAVAS Financiers IPO: The QIB portion of IPO has fully subscribed. The overall subscription is 0.36x, HNI 0.13x and Retail 0.09x. The issue is going to close today.

  • Sep 27, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Persistent Systems to acquire Above Solutions for USD 0.9 million: The company has entered into an agreement with Above Solutions India for acquisition of selected contracts and employees from Above Solutions and its affiliates. 

    At 12:02 hrs Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 785.40, down Rs 7.75, or 0.98 percent.

  • Sep 27, 12:00 PM (IST)

    BNP Paribas buys 51.45 lakh shares of DHFL: On Wednesday, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 51,45,821 shares of company at Rs 297.87 and Mridul Singhania bought 16,28,000 shares at Rs 307.91. 

    The share price tumbled 51 percent in last 5 trading session.

    At 12:00 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 297.00, down Rs 8.00, or 2.62 percent.

  • Sep 27, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update : Indian rupee erased all morning gains and trading marginally lower at around 72.63 per dollar. Image source: Bloomberg.com
  • Sep 27, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Hero Motocorp added nearly 1 percent as company is going to hike prices of its motorcycles and scooters.

    The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective October 3, 2018, as per company release.

    The revision has been necessitated by the increasing commodity costs and currency depreciation, it added.

    The price hike will translate to an increase of up to Rs 900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market

  • Sep 27, 11:30 AM (IST)

    SBI gains 1% Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) added more than 1 percent intraday Thursday after company received ECCB approval for divestment of 4 percent stake in SBI General lnsurance Company.

  • Sep 27, 11:20 AM (IST)

    NO EXTENSION OF TERM FOR RANA KAPOOR?

    RBI may not give in to Rana Kapoor term extension request. Experts say the board's actions too should come under scrutiny at a time when the Reserve Bank of India is taking action against chiefs of private sector banks. Read the full story here

  • Sep 27, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Volatility has continued in Yes Bank stock as shares are trading lower by 7 percent today. 

  • Sep 27, 11:12 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | L&T's power business has won orders worth Rs 1,400 crore

  • Sep 27, 10:55 AM (IST)

    IPO Update Aavas Financiers’ initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed 30 percent so far on Day 3 of the issue. 

    It has received bids for 44.6 lakh shares against an issue size of 1.4 crore shares.  

  • Sep 27, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Here is a look at how major sectors are performing in trade so far. 

  • Sep 27, 10:21 AM (IST)

    FOOTWEAR STOCKS RALLY AFTER IMPORT DUTY HIKE

    Footwear stocks are in focus this morning as well. The likes of Bata India, Relaxo Footwear and Liberty Shoes are trading up to 5 percent higher after the government increased import duty on footwear to 25 percent from 20 percent.

  • Sep 27, 10:08 AM (IST)

    TITAN SHARES SOAR 4% 

    Shares of Titan Company rose nearly 3 percent in the early trade on Thursday as government has not hiked the import duty on gold.

    The government has hiked import duty on high-end consumer items including washing machines, air conditioner, footwear, diamonds, jet fuel, car tyres, kitchen and tableware, some plastic goods, as well as suitcases as a part of its plan to get foreign funds flowing back to India and to reduce current account deficit (CAD) as it seeks to stabilise the domestic currency.

    Meanwhile, the government has kept rate unchanged on import of gold.

  • Sep 27, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Market Update Shares are trading marginally higher after seeing a negative move in the first few minutes of trade. The Nifty is trading around 11,050, while the Sensex is trading flat. 

    The Sensex is up 39.87 points or 0.11% at 36582.14, while the Nifty is higher by 4.00 points or 0.04% at 11057.80. The market breadth is narrow as 923 shares advanced, against a decline of 697 shares, while 68 shares were unchanged.

    Asian Paints, Vedanta, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers, while Yes Bank, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finance have lost the most. 

  • Sep 27, 09:37 AM (IST)

    Strides Pharma falls 2%

    Shares of Strides Pharma fell over 2 percent amid reports that the company has received three observations by the US FDA. 

    According to a report on CNBC-TV18, the company’s Bengaluru unit was inspected by the US drug regulator from August 20-24. 

    The observations include 

    Procedures for cleaning and maintenance failed to include detailed description 

    Controlled procedures validating manufacturing process not established            

    Product containers don't include testing details that need to be performed

  • Sep 27, 09:34 AM (IST)

    White goods makers react Shares of Voltas, Havells India, Blue Star and Whirlpool of India have reacted post the hike in basic custom duty by up to 20 percent.
    The government has hiked import duty on high-end consumer items including washing machines, air conditioner, footwear, diamonds, jet fuel as a part of its plan to get foreign funds flowing back to India and to reduce current account deficit (CAD) as it seeks to stabilise the domestic currency.

  • Sep 27, 09:32 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update The Indian rupee is trading around 72.4975 after opening at 72.41-mark on Thursday morning. Image Source: Bloomberg.com

  • Sep 27, 09:28 AM (IST)

