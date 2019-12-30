Market Live: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty holds 12,250; Prince Pipes off opening low

Prince Pipes' Management Interview

"The case with Montana Developers is subjudice. I don't see any liability to company in Montana Developers case, but in a worst case, the impact could be Rs 100 crore on Aditya Developers," Nihar Chheda, Associate VP-Corporate Strategy at Prince Pipes and Fittings said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

In FY17, FY18 and FY19 and Q1FY20, the exposure to related party transactions accounted for 26.4 percent, 17.6 percent, 2.4 percent and 5.6 percent respectively of its revenues.

The related party transactions will be minimalised going forth, he said, adding Vikas EcoTech is no more a vendor of the company.

Nihar Chheda expects the company to grow 12-15 percent in value and volume in next 24 months.

"We have been able to grow despite slowdown in real estate space. We plan to grow 5 percent faster than industry. Building material space is not doing well but piping and related sector doing well," he said.