Market Live: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty holds 12,250; Prince Pipes off opening low

Dec 30, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mutual fund managers raise stake in smallcaps in 2019; should you buy?
In 2019, mutual fund managers have raised their stake in over 100 smallcap companies. More than 60 percent of them have given negative, data from AceEquity showed.
JMC Projects declines 3% on CFO resignation: JMC Projects (India) share price declined 3.6 percent on December 30 after company's chief financial officer Manoj Tulsian has tendered his resignation to pursue an external professional opportunity, as per company press release.
Prince Pipes' Management Interview
"The case with Montana Developers is subjudice. I don't see any liability to company in Montana Developers case, but in a worst case, the impact could be Rs 100 crore on Aditya Developers," Nihar Chheda, Associate VP-Corporate Strategy at Prince Pipes and Fittings said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
In FY17, FY18 and FY19 and Q1FY20, the exposure to related party transactions accounted for 26.4 percent, 17.6 percent, 2.4 percent and 5.6 percent respectively of its revenues.
The related party transactions will be minimalised going forth, he said, adding Vikas EcoTech is no more a vendor of the company.
Nihar Chheda expects the company to grow 12-15 percent in value and volume in next 24 months.
"We have been able to grow despite slowdown in real estate space. We plan to grow 5 percent faster than industry. Building material space is not doing well but piping and related sector doing well," he said.
Rupee Outlook
"Stronger dollar across the peers will continue to put pressure on the rupee. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade sideways with a negative bias. The trading range for the spot USD-INR pair is seen between 71-71.50 per dollar," Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity told CNBC-TV18.
FII Flow
"Large inflows continue into EMs for the 9th straight week, driven by ETF fund inflows. For the week-ended December 25, dedicated EM equity funds (ex-China A) saw inflows of $2.72 billion. Cumulative weekly inflows in the last nine weeks amount to $19.7 billion," Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley told CNBC-TV18.
Inox Wind signs term sheet for EPC contract: Inox Wind has signed a Term Sheet with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Private Limited, part of Continuum Wind Energy group, to supply, erect and commission 250 MW of wind power projects (in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW) comprising of a mix of 2 MW (113 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92 metre hub height) and 3 MW (145 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 120metre hub height) turbines.
Prince Pipes debuts at Rs 160, a 10% discount against IPO price
Prince Pipes and Fittings, the polymer pipes and fittings manufacturer, started off the first trade with a 10 percent discount to issue price on December 30.
Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking:
The coming week marks the beginning of the new month and also a new calendar year. Participants will be eyeing auto sales number which starts pouring in from the beginning of the month. Besides, macroeconomic data viz. core sector data and IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI are scheduled on December 31 and January 2 respectively.
We expect the prevailing consolidation to extend further in the coming week too and Nifty to hover within 12,100-12,400 zone. However, there will be no shortage of trading opportunities as movement on the stock-specific front would continue on both sides. Traders should focus more on stock selection. Though we’re seeing selective participation from across the sectors, we advise preferring private banking, financials and auto counters for short term bets.
BEML signs MoU with IRCON International: BEML share price rose 2.5 percent on December 30 after company signed a MoU with IRCON International to explore and address opportunities in the overseas market by synergizing each other’s strengths for large infrastructure projects in the transportation sector, as per press release.